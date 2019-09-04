The global cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market size is poised to grow by USD 4.8 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 173-page research report with TOC on "Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Analysis Report by product (cardiac rhythm management devices, and cardiac monitoring devices) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) 2019 2023" Request a Free Sample Report

The market is driven by increasing awareness initiatives and access to healthcare. In addition, technological advances and new product launches are expected to further boost the growth of the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market.

Several public and private organizations across the world are taking initiatives to promote awareness about CVDs and lung diseases. For instance, in the US, the AHA celebrates February as the American Heart Month, which is a federally designed event to promote awareness about heart diseases and their early diagnosis. Many vendors are also spreading awareness about CVDs to reduce the healthcare burden. Such initiatives by public and private organizations will increase the diagnosis and treatment of CVDs, thereby fueling the growth of the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market during the forecast period.

The CM and CRM devices market is witnessing an increasing trend of technological advances, which are helping to develop easy-to-use CM devices with reduced size and enhanced portability. The new-generation CM devices incorporate advanced algorithms, which provide high-fidelity data to support better clinical decisions. Such advances are likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Abbott Laboratories

Abiomed Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Biotronik Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Market Segmentation by Product:

The cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Cardiac rhythm management devices

Cardiac monitoring devices

Key Regions for the Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

