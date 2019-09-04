

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) on Wednesday reported an increase in system traffic, capacity and load factor for the month of August. It reported a record system load factor for the month of August.



The airline said that its total System traffic for the month of August 2019 was 23.52 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs, up 5.0 percent from 22.40 billion RPMs in the same period last year.



Monthly total System capacity was 26.40 billion available seat miles or ASMs, also up 3.7 percent from 25.46 billion ASMs in the prior-year period.



Total System Load factor for the month was 89.1 percent, up 1.1 percentage points from 88.0 percent in the same period last year.



The airline said it carried 19.24 million customers across its broad global network, up 5.0 percent and a record for the month of August.



