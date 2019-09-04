Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 04.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2N6DH ISIN: GB00BFXZC448 Ticker-Symbol: A5S 
Tradegate
04.09.19
15:34 Uhr
5,930 Euro
+0,390
+7,04 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,860
5,986
15:42
5,892
6,008
15:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC5,930+7,04 %