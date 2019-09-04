Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Seafarer Exploration (OTC Pink: SFRX) ("the Company"), a publicly traded underwater salvage and exploration company. Captain Grimm of Seafarer Exploration joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly to discuss the Company's plan to assist victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Grimm discussed the devastating effects that Hurricane Dorian has had in the Bahamas. He then explained that the Company has a new vessel that was designed to withstand harsh conditions, which will be playing a major role in their goal to provide assistance to the Bahamas. "The idea was to get this boat over there as fast as possible to help with the initial relief," stated Grimm. He further explained that the Company intends to use the vessel to deliver medical supplies, as well as water and emergency personnel.

Jolly then asked about the current actions being in the Bahamas in terms of relief. Grimm explained that in the event of a natural disaster large agencies and government programs are tasked with establishing and maintaining order so that victims can be provided with assistance, however this process takes time. Smaller companies, like Seafarer Exploration, have the opportunity to provide instant relief to victims who are currently waiting for assistance.

Jolly then asked about the safety risks involved with the Company departing from Florida to provide aid in the Bahamas. Grimm explained that the Company plans to reevaluate the weather conditions in the morning and will likely be departing in the afternoon to make the first trip. Along with the Company will be doctors and EMTs that are looking to get involved in the relief efforts of the Bahamas as quickly as possible. The Company has already secured clearance with customs and Bahama officials to allow no taxation on the delivered supplies.

"We will be doing the first trip tomorrow, and we'll go from there and see how it is," stated Grimm.

To close the interview, Grimm shared that it is clear that the Company is innovative and on a clear path to success. He also added that the management team behind the Company is incredibly experienced and has been working towards groundbreaking achievements. Grimm then spoke of the CEO, Kyle Kennedy, and stated, "He is one of the most generous and humble individuals I've ever met."

To hear Captain Grimm's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7358681-seafarer-exploration-announces-humanitarian-expedition-to-assist-hurricane-dorian-victims

About Seafarer Exploration:

Seafarer Exploration Corp. is a publicly traded underwater salvage and exploration company traded under the symbol SFRX. The principal business of the company is to develop the infrastructure necessary to engage in the archaeologically-sensitive research, documentation, exploration, recovery, and conservation of historic shipwrecks. The company has secured multiple sites it believes contain historic and valuable shipwrecks. The company will use accepted archaeological methods to properly document, research and recover portions of the wrecks. Seafarer employs scientists and historians and is committed to preserving the cultural and historical significance of every wreck it finds. www.seafarercorp.com

