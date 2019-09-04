Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.09.2019

04.09.2019 | 15:55
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, September 4

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 August 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Atlantica Yield6.3%
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)5.9%
Northland Power Income Fund5.9%
China Everbright Intl.5.4%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund5.0%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings4.3%
Enbridge3.9%
Metro Pacific Investments3.9%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund3.8%
Pennon Group3.2%
Pattern Energy Group3.0%
China Longyuan Power Group2.9%
National Grid2.9%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund2.9%
TransAlta Renewables2.6%
Engie2.6%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners2.5%
Kunlun Energy2.5%
Clearway Energy A Class2.5%
Fortum2.4%

At close of business on 30 August 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £53.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity9.0%
Multi Utilities20.1%
Ports2.2%
Renewable Energy32.3%
Telecoms infrastructure3.3%
Water & Waste15.1%
Toll roads3.2%
Gas11.6%
Cash/Net Current Assets3.2%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America24.5%
China21.5%
Latin America7.7%
United Kingdom7.7%
Global17.6%
India2.3%
Europe (excluding UK)6.2%
Asia (excluding China)7.1%
Middle East2.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets3.2%
100.0%

