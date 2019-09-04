Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, September 4
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 August 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Atlantica Yield
|6.3%
|Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)
|5.9%
|Northland Power Income Fund
|5.9%
|China Everbright Intl.
|5.4%
|First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
|5.0%
|Beijing Enterprises Holdings
|4.3%
|Enbridge
|3.9%
|Metro Pacific Investments
|3.9%
|Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund
|3.8%
|Pennon Group
|3.2%
|Pattern Energy Group
|3.0%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|2.9%
|National Grid
|2.9%
|Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund
|2.9%
|TransAlta Renewables
|2.6%
|Engie
|2.6%
|Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners
|2.5%
|Kunlun Energy
|2.5%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|2.5%
|Fortum
|2.4%
At close of business on 30 August 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £53.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Electricity
|9.0%
|Multi Utilities
|20.1%
|Ports
|2.2%
|Renewable Energy
|32.3%
|Telecoms infrastructure
|3.3%
|Water & Waste
|15.1%
|Toll roads
|3.2%
|Gas
|11.6%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|3.2%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|24.5%
|China
|21.5%
|Latin America
|7.7%
|United Kingdom
|7.7%
|Global
|17.6%
|India
|2.3%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|6.2%
|Asia (excluding China)
|7.1%
|Middle East
|2.2%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|3.2%
|100.0%