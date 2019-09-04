Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 August 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Atlantica Yield 6.3% Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 5.9% Northland Power Income Fund 5.9% China Everbright Intl. 5.4% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 5.0% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 4.3% Enbridge 3.9% Metro Pacific Investments 3.9% Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 3.8% Pennon Group 3.2% Pattern Energy Group 3.0% China Longyuan Power Group 2.9% National Grid 2.9% Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 2.9% TransAlta Renewables 2.6% Engie 2.6% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.5% Kunlun Energy 2.5% Clearway Energy A Class 2.5% Fortum 2.4%

At close of business on 30 August 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £53.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 9.0% Multi Utilities 20.1% Ports 2.2% Renewable Energy 32.3% Telecoms infrastructure 3.3% Water & Waste 15.1% Toll roads 3.2% Gas 11.6% Cash/Net Current Assets 3.2% 100.0%