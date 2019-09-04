Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, September 4
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 August 2019 its ten largest investments were as follows:
% of Total Assets
|Gazprom
|10.24
|Sberbank
|10.16
|Lukoil
|8.05
|Novatek
|7.10
|X5 Retail Group
|5.30
|PZU
|4.30
|Polyus
|3.02
|Mobile Telesystems
|2.99
|KGHM Polska
|2.93
|Mail.ru
|2.87
The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 August 2019 was as follows:
|Russia
|65.97
|Poland
|16.33
|Turkey
|10.57
|Greece
|3.27
|Romania
|2.69
|Czech
|2.66
|Hungary
|2.29
|Kuwait
|0.86
|Other European
|0.21
|Cash & Equivalents
|-4.85