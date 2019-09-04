Anzeige
Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, September 4

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 August 2019 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Gazprom10.24
Sberbank10.16
Lukoil8.05
Novatek7.10
X5 Retail Group5.30
PZU4.30
Polyus3.02
Mobile Telesystems2.99
KGHM Polska2.93
Mail.ru2.87

The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 August 2019 was as follows:

Russia65.97
Poland16.33
Turkey10.57
Greece3.27
Romania2.69
Czech2.66
Hungary2.29
Kuwait0.86
Other European0.21
Cash & Equivalents-4.85

