SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Sep-2019 / 15:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *SDV 2025 ZDP plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 03/09/2019) of GBP54.11m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 03/09/2019) of GBP38.61m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 03/09/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 185.16p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 181.16p excluding current period revenue* *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 03/09/2019 ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP Sequence No.: 19026 EQS News ID: 868647 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 04, 2019 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)