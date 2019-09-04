SMA Perspective outlines automation needs for Bordereaux Management

OWIT Global, the leader in value-add microservices technology for the global insurance industry, announces the availability of a perspective by Karen Furtado from SMA (Strategy Meets Action) entitled Reimagining Bordereaux Management: The Time Is Now and is making this report available to the industry.

This report includes information pertaining to:

importing, cleansing and exporting of data including normalizing data to drive true business value

the importance of data-driven decision making and bordereaux performance analyses

compliance, claims authority, and cash reconciliation controls

This report covers both the business and technology capabilities and outlines the alignment of the OWIT Global Bordereaux Solution.

"The digital world is compelling companies to reimage the possibilities of bordereaux reporting" states Karen Furtado, Partner at Strategy Meets Action. Insurers, brokers and reinsurers that are looking at services such as OWIT Bordereaux Services are looking to improve their operational efficiency and utilize the data-driven insights through greater automation and access to data.

