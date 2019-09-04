Having stated an intent to hit 65 GW of annual mono wafer production capacity by the end of 2021, the Chinese solar manufacturing giant has now said that landmark will be achieved next year.The biggest just got bigger. Solar manufacturing giant Longi Solar has revealed in its first-half update it has accelerated already ambitious plans to aggressively ramp up its annual production capacity. In an update published by the Chinese company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Longi revealed its plan to reach a mono wafer production capacity of 65 GW by the end of 2021 will now be achieved next ...

