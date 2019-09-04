A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on demand forecasting in retail: critical mistakes to avoid. In this article, experts at Infiniti uncover some common mistakes that retailers make during demand forecasting and also explains how to avoid them.

Retailers rely on demand forecasting to support inventory planning and distribution functions across their sales channels. Accurate demand forecasting requires a clear understanding of the right data and the repercussions of incorrect demand estimations. If done correctly, demand forecasting techniques can help companies across the consumer goods spectrum to optimize operations and increase value while reducing additional costs.

Demand forecasting mistakes in the retail industry

Ignoring store-level demand

Retailers sometimes build demand forecasting models using a top-down approach in order to speed up and simplify the forecasting process. However, not using an individual location-level unconstrained demand forecasting can result in significant under-prediction while estimating the actual demand. Furthermore, estimating demand forecasts solely against prior sales don't account for events such as lost sales due to out-of-stocks, causing any forecasts for the future to be artificially depressed, and the cycle to continue.

Planning solely for distribution channels

Sometimes companies in the retail industry make the mistake of using demand planning solely to enhance their distribution channels. Retailers will be able to churn out more from their investment if they rely on the data to optimize the production process as well.

Overlooking historical patterns

Unless a company has restructured its organization recently or altered their product or service lines significantly, there should be historical data that reflects distinguished demand and sales patterns. These patterns are the best sources to use for demand planning because while they don't necessarily consider current changes or possible impacts to the supply chain, they give retailers a baseline against which they can build accurate numbers for demand forecasting.

Optimizing business processes too soon

This is especially true in the case of new businesses or a recently restructured organization. Businesses that tend to undertake demand forecasting based on a small dataset that ranges over a short period are more likely to end up with adverse results.

