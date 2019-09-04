USA superstar Caeleb Dressel has become the latest big name to sign up for the upcoming International Swimming League competition.

Dressel, who won a record eight medals at July's World Championships, joins Nathan Adrian, Cate Campbell, Katinka Hosszu, Katie Ledecky, Florent Manaudou, Ryan Murphy, Adam Peaty, Federica Pellegrini and Sarah Sjostrom as an ISL ambassador ahead of next month's inaugural event.

"I'm excited to be part of the ISL family," said the 23-year-old. "I can't wait for this new event to start in October in Indianapolis!"

ISL founder Konstantin Grigorishin added: "The ISL family welcomes one of the world's most exciting swimmers. I am sure Caeleb will enjoy swimming in the League where he can showcase his ability within a unique International Team context, we are pleased to have him with us."

Around 75% of all current Olympic champions and world record holders will compete in swimming's first ever team-based League.

The eight teams Cali Condors, DC Trident, Aqua Centurions, Energy Standard, LA Current, NY Breakers, Team Iron and London Roar will compete in an innovative format based on a regular season, which runs through October to December, across the USA and Europe.

ISL 2019 calendar:

October, 5-6 Indianapolis (IN) USA

October, 12-13 Naples (ITA) EUR

October, 19-20 Dallas (TX) USA

October, 26-27 Budapest (HUN) EUR

November, 16-17 Washington D.C. USA

November, 23-24 London (UK) EUR

December, 20-21 Las Vegas (NV) USA

