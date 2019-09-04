

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hurricane Dorian made landfall on the U.S. southeastern coast on after causing widespread damages and seven deaths in the Bahamas.



Thousands of houses, mainly in Grand Bahama and Abaco, were damaged. Shipping containers, boats and cars tumbled and power poles were toppled across the nation.



U.N. officials and the Red Cross estimate that more than 60,000 people on the battered Caribbean islands will need food and clean drinking water.



The hurricane winds that lashed across the Bahamas in record speed resulted in widespread floods.



Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said at a news conference that the death toll is expected to rise as more details of the calamities emerge.



Although Hurricane Dorian weakened slightly to a category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, it is lashing along the East Coast of Florida.



The National Weather Service issued hurricane and storm surge warnings along the Southeast US Coast. The Hurricane is expected to slowly move northwestward along the Florida east coast through Wednesday.



NWS has warned that Dorian will remain a dangerous hurricane, spreading impacts along and near the Florida east coast and the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina through this week.



Heavy rain, storm surge, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes have been forecast.



The National Hurricane Center said the core of Hurricane Dorian will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast through tonight. The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning with winds having a speed of near 105 mph.



Dorian is expected to produce 5 to 10 inches of rainfall in Coastal Carolinas, 3 to 6 inches of rain on Atlantic Coast from Daytona Beach, Florida, to the Georgia-South Carolina border, and 3 to 6 inches of rain in Southeast Virginia.



These rainfalls may cause life-threatening flash floods.



U.S. Northern Command has deployed more than 5000 National Guard troops and 2700 active duty personnel in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.



Gen. Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy, commander of U.S. Northern Command, said C-130 aircraft and helicopters are standing by at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, for possible rescue operations.



The U.S. Coast Guard is already conducting search and rescue operations in and around the Bahamas.



