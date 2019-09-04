Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on retail pricing strategies. Businesses today are digitizing core processes such as merchandising, sales, and promotions to differentiate themselves from their peers. The digital journey of a customer encompasses the entire purchase lifecycle of a prospect and is increasingly becoming complex with the proliferation of new technologies that possess the capability to transform business landscapes. To succeed in such a complex retail scenario, businesses are now looking at leveraging advanced retail pricing strategies to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005637/en/

At Quantzig, we believe that retailers must set optimal prices for their offerings to differentiate themselves from their competitors. Our retail pricing strategies can help retailers to align their organizational objectives with the cost of their offerings to ensure maximum success.

We can help you build the right retail pricing strategy to gain a front liner advantage.

Request a FREE proposal to know more about our portfolio of pricing analytics solutions.

Three Retail Pricing Strategies That Work

Risk-based Pricing

Being one of the most commonly used retail pricing strategies, a risk-based pricing strategy helps businesses to align the price of their offerings with customer needs by setting higher prices for high-risk customers and lower prices for low-risk customer groups.

Quantzig's retail pricing strategies can help retailers to identify and capitalize on new opportunities. Request free demo to know more about our pricing analytics solutions.

Dynamic Pricing

In addition to offering new opportunities for business growth, dynamic pricing strategies helps retailers to identify the optimal price for their offerings based on different internal and external factors that impact profitability and market demand for certain product categories.

Would you like to learn more? Request more information to gain in-depth insights into the benefits of the above mentioned retail pricing strategies.

Competition-based Pricing

A competition-based pricing strategy helps retailers to set benchmarks and analyze the prices of competing products before setting optimal prices for the launch of new products or services.

We can help you drive profitable growth by helping you set the right prices for your products. Contact our retail analytics experts to know more.

About Quantzig

Quantzigis a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005637/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us