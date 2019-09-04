World's Greatest Videos' 27-Year-Old Founder Bucks the Trend: Says Positivity and Opportunity are Driving the Company's Global Growth

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2019 / When 23-year-old Makayla Allen decided to found World's Greatest Videos four years ago, she had one goal in mind: spread positivity and opportunity throughout the globe. Since launching on January 1, 2019, the company has given away more than $240,000 in cash prizes; and, in December, more than 175 people will compete for a Grand Prize of up to $1,000,000 USD*.

World's Greatest Videos is the first global, short-form, continuously running, cash-awarded video contest. The company awards 21 cash prizes every week; and, the first-place winners from Regional Weekly Contests and Global Challenge Contests are eligible for the annual Grand Prize.



https://youtu.be/5sCY_XS53JE

According to Allen, however, the reasons for the company's success extend far beyond the prizes it offers. "Although there are many video sites and apps out there, the entertainment value is often overshadowed," Allen says. "Negative comments, cyberbullying, member trolling and child exploitation can ruin an otherwise pleasant experience."

The facts certainly back up Allen's statements. According to the National Crime Prevention Counsel, 43% of teenagers say they have been bulled online. Moreover, a decade-long study of 20,000 middle school and high school students by Florida Atlantic University shows that 70% of teens say rumors have been spread about them online.

Allen says she wants World's Greatest Videos to be seen as a safe environment for members and advertisers. Also, like one of the world's longest running television shows, Americas's Funniest Videos, Allen wants to ensure the World's Greatest Videos site and apps appeal to all family members."

"With 12 video categories ranging from Comedy to Music, we really do have something for everyone," says Allen. "For instance, our 'Fails' category, which includes wipeouts on skateboards and bikes, appeals mainly to teens and young adults. Other categories, such as Animals and Kids, appeal to a wide range of ages."

Another goal of World's Greatest Videos is to expose people all over the globe to different cultures and what those cultures find entertaining. That is why the company translated the site into the world's top 20 languages and launched globally on Day One - the first site of its kind to do so.

World's Greatest Videos hosts regional competitions because they recognize that certain videos resonate with certain cultures. At the same time, they believe that, when it comes to their Weekly Global Challenge Contests, the very best videos truly do appeal to all.

"At World's Greatest Videos, we always say that Talent Has No Borders. Talent is everywhere; opportunity is not. However, the internet is becoming the great equalizer. Anyone with an internet connection or cellular phone signal can join us. We want to create a global community."

By all accounts, World's Greatest Videos is doing just that. In just eight months, the company has attracted some of the industry's best video creators - from those who create polished skits, to those who capture candid moments. The community's loyal members log on each day to vote on, react to and share videos, as well as chat with one another, and follow their favorite video creators. The company also produces a weekly World's Greatest Videos Show, hosted by Allen.

Recently on the World's Greatest Videos Show, Allen recognized the first video that "went viral" (that is, was spread rapidly through frequent sharing) on the platform. A heartwarming video of a five-year-old girl with Down Syndrome singing an Elvis song with her mother's boyfriend captured the hearts and minds of millions of people all over the globe.

"We also have a young community member from Nigeria who is a great dancer. He lists his World's Greatest Videos championships in his Instagram bio as if they are Super Bowl victories!", Allen says. And, we have another member in Mexico whose dog is so talented, he's developing a cult following!"

When asked what differentiates World's Greatest Videos from other video sites, Allen says, "We strive to have direct relationships with our members, and hope they know that their opinions mean a great deal to us. We welcome their candid feedback, and often adopt their suggestions. They see that we are allowing them to help mold our community."

For those wishing to join the World's Greatest Videos community, Allen points out that there is still plenty of time to upload a video and possibly win a Grand Prize of up to $1,000,000 USD* in December. Those who enjoy making or watching videos may download the iOS or Android app, or visit https://www.wgvs.com/.

*In January of 2020, World's Greatest Videos will award a Grand Prize of up to $1,000,000 USD for "the best video on Earth" (as voted on by both a judging panel and popular vote). The amount of the Grand Prize will be determined by community member participation and announced at midnight GMT on January 1, 2020. See Contest Rules and Terms of Service for details and restrictions.

###

CONTACT:

Rita Mort, VP Marketing

Rita.Mort@wgvs.com; 214-604-9058

SOURCE: World's Greatest Videos

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558321/Worlds-Greatest-Videos-27-Year-Old-Founder-Bucks-the-Trend-Says-Positivity-and-Opportunity-are-Driving-the-Companys-Global-Growth