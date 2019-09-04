

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The regular consumption of soft drinks, whether sugar-sweetened or artificially sweetened, carries a higher risk of an early death, according to a study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association.



The study, which analyzed data from 452,000 people in ten European countries, was aimed at examining the relation between soft drink consumption and mortality outcomes. It was co-authored by Neil Murphy of the International Agency for Research on Cancer.



Participants in the study had an average age of just over 50 years, and people with health conditions such as cancer, heart disease, stroke or diabetes at the outset were not included in the analysis.



According to the data, people who consumed two or more glasses of soft drinks per day were more likely to die from ailments, compared to those who drank less than one glass of soft drink per month.



It was also found that consumption of artificially sweetened soft drinks was positively associated with deaths from circulatory diseases, including ischemic heart disease.



Artificially sweetened soft drinks are marketed and used as a replacement for sugar-sweetened soft drinks for those who want to reduce sugar and caloric intake.



Sugar-sweetened soft drinks were associated with deaths from digestive diseases, the study found.



In addition, higher level of overall soft drink consumption was linked to greater risk of death from Parkinson's disease, with the researchers claiming it to be the first study to find a link between the two.



However, the study could not find any association between the consumption of soft drinks and risk of death from cancer.



In July, findings from the French NutriNet-Santé cohort study had suggested a possible link between sugary drinks and cancer.



According to the researchers, a 100 mL per day increase in the consumption of sugary drinks was associated with an 18 percent increased risk of overall cancer and a 22 percent increased risk of breast cancer.



