The revenue of the smoked salmon market in the European Union amounted to $4.3B in 2018, approximately reflecting the previous year.

This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). The market value increased at an average annual rate of +2.9% from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2013 when the market value increased by 22% y-o-y. The level of smoked salmon consumption peaked in 2018 and is expected to retain its growth in the immediate term.

Consumption By Country in the EU

The countries with the highest volumes of smoked salmon consumption in 2018 were Germany (40K tonnes), France (24K tonnes) and the UK (24K tonnes), together accounting for 46% of total consumption.

From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of smoked salmon consumption, amongst the main consuming countries, was attained by the UK, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, France ($722M), Italy ($680M) and Germany ($652M) constituted the countries with the highest levels of market value in 2018, with a combined 48% share of total market. The UK, Belgium, Spain, Romania, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria, Hungary and Poland lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 42%.

In 2018, the highest levels of smoked salmon per capita consumption was registered in Denmark (1,465 kg per 1000 persons), followed by Austria (646 kg per 1000 persons), Belgium (586 kg per 1000 persons) and Germany (487 kg per 1000 persons), while the world average per capita consumption of smoked salmon was estimated at 376 kg per 1000 persons.

From 2007 to 2018, the average annual growth rate of the smoked salmon per capita consumption in Denmark totaled +2.2%. In other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Austria (+8.0% per year) and Belgium (-2.8% per year).

Market Forecast 2019-2025 in the EU

Driven by rising demand for smoked salmon in the European Union, the market is expected to start an upward consumption trend over the next seven years. The performance of the market is forecast to increase slightly, with an anticipated CAGR of +2.2% for the seven-year period from 2018 to 2025, which is projected to bring the market volume to 222K tonnes by the end of 2025.

Production in the EU

The smoked salmon production amounted to 209K tonnes in 2018, leveling off at the previous year. In general, smoked salmon production continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2013 when production volume increased by 7.6% against the previous year. The volume of smoked salmon production peaked at 232K tonnes in 2016; however, from 2017 to 2018, production failed to regain its momentum.

In value terms, smoked salmon production totaled $4.2B in 2018 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +2.7% over the period from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2013 when production volume increased by 27% against the previous year. The level of smoked salmon production peaked in 2018 and is expected to retain its growth in the immediate term.

Production By Country in the EU

The countries with the highest volumes of smoked salmon production in 2018 were Poland (50K tonnes), the UK (26K tonnes) and France (19K tonnes), together comprising 45% of total production. These countries were followed by Lithuania, Germany, Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Romania, Greece, Hungary and Portugal, which together accounted for a further 45%.

From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of smoked salmon production, amongst the main producing countries, was attained by Lithuania, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Exports in the EU

In 2018, the amount of smoked pacific, atlantic and danube salmon exported in the European Union totaled 110K tonnes, going up by 4.9% against the previous year. The total exports indicated prominent growth from 2007 to 2018: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +5.6% over the last eleven-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2018 figures, smoked salmon exports decreased by -1.1% against 2016 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2012 with an increase of 15% year-to-year. Over the period under review, smoked salmon exports reached their peak figure at 112K tonnes in 2016; however, from 2017 to 2018, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

In value terms, smoked salmon exports totaled $1.9B in 2018. The total exports indicated a strong increase from 2007 to 2018: its value increased at an average annual rate of +5.6% over the last eleven years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2018 figures, smoked salmon exports increased by +26.8% against 2015 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2013 when Exports increased by 22% year-to-year. Over the period under review, smoked salmon exports reached their maximum in 2018 and are expected to retain its growth in the near future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

Making Data-Driven Decisions to Grow Your Business

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology and AI Platform

1.3 Data-Driven Decisions For Your Business

1.4 Glossary and Specific Terms

2. Executive Summary

A Quick Overview of Market Performance

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

Understanding the Current State of the Market and its Prospects

3.1 Market Size

3.2 Consumption By Country

3.3 Market Forecast to 2025

4. Most Promising Products

Finding New Products to Diversify Your Business

4.1 Top Products to Diversify Your Business

4.2 Best-Selling Products

4.3 Most Consumed Product

4.4 Most Traded Product

4.5 Most Profitable Product For Export

5. Most Promising Supplying Countries

Choosing the Best Countries to Establish Your Sustainable Supply Chain

5.1 Top Countries to Source Your Product

5.2 Top Producing Countries

5.3 Top Exporting Countries

5.4 Low-Cost Exporting Countries

6. Most Promising Overseas Markets

Choosing the Best Countries to Boost Your Exports

6.1 Top Overseas Markets For Exporting Your Product

6.2 Top Consuming Markets

6.3 Unsaturated Markets

6.4 Top Importing Markets

6.5 Most Profitable Markets

7. Production

The Latest Trends and Insights Into the Industry

7.1 Production Volume and Value

7.2 Production By Country

8. Imports

The Largest Importers on the Market and How They Succeed

8.1 Imports from 2007-2018

8.2 Imports By Country

8.3 Import Prices By Country

9. Exports

The Largest Exporters on the Market and How They Succeed

9.1 Exports from 2007-2018

9.2 Exports By Country

9.3 Export Prices By Country

10. Profiles of Major Producers

The Largest Producers on the Market and Their Profiles

11. Country Profiles

