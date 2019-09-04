The "EU Frozen Whole Chickens Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The revenue of the frozen whole chicken market in the European Union amounted to $707M in 2018, remaining relatively unchanged against the previous year.

This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). Overall, frozen whole chicken consumption continues to indicate a perceptible reduction. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 with an increase of 19% year-to-year. In that year, the frozen whole chicken market attained its peak level of $1.2B. From 2009 to 2018, the growth of the frozen whole chicken market remained at a lower figure.

Consumption By Country in the EU

The countries with the highest volumes of frozen whole chicken consumption in 2018 were Germany (117K tonnes), France (80K tonnes) and Italy (77K tonnes), together comprising 58% of total consumption. These countries were followed by Poland, Romania, the Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Portugal, Sweden, Belgium and Hungary, which together accounted for a further 32%.

From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of frozen whole chicken consumption, amongst the main consuming countries, was attained by Sweden, while the other leaders experienced mixed trends in the consumption figures.

In value terms, Germany ($328M) led the market, alone. The second position in the ranking was occupied by France ($135M). It was followed by Romania.

The countries with the highest levels of frozen whole chicken per capita consumption in 2018 were Bulgaria (1,897 kg per 1000 persons), Germany (1,428 kg per 1000 persons) and Romania (1,398 kg per 1000 persons).

From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of frozen whole chicken per capita consumption, amongst the main consuming countries, was attained by Sweden, while the other leaders experienced mixed trends in the per capita consumption figures.

Market Forecast 2019-2025 in the EU

Depressed by shrinking demand for frozen whole chicken in the European Union, the market is expected to continue its downward consumption trend over the next seven-year period. The performance of the market is forecast to contract with an anticipated CAGR of -2.0% for the seven-year period from 2018 to 2025, which is projected to depress the market volume to 413K tonnes by the end of 2025.

Production in the EU

In 2018, production of frozen whole chickens in the European Union amounted to 648K tonnes, falling by -11% against the previous year. Over the period under review, frozen whole chicken production continues to indicate a pronounced setback. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 with an increase of 9% against the previous year. In that year, frozen whole chicken production attained its peak volume of 1M tonnes. From 2009 to 2018, frozen whole chicken production growth remained at a somewhat lower figure.

In value terms, frozen whole chicken production amounted to $892M in 2018 estimated in export prices. Overall, frozen whole chicken production continues to indicate a measured decrease. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2008 when production volume increased by 32% year-to-year. In that year, frozen whole chicken production attained its peak level of $1.5B. From 2009 to 2018, frozen whole chicken production growth remained at a lower figure.

Production By Country in the EU

The countries with the highest volumes of frozen whole chicken production in 2018 were France (166K tonnes), Germany (113K tonnes) and Poland (97K tonnes), with a combined 58% share of total production. Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Romania lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further 26%.

From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of frozen whole chicken production, amongst the main producing countries, was attained by Italy, while the other leaders experienced mixed trends in the production figures.

Exports in the EU

In 2018, the amount of frozen whole chickens exported in the European Union amounted to 286K tonnes, lowering by -14.6% against the previous year. Over the period under review, frozen whole chicken exports continue to indicate a mild reduction. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 with an increase of 16% against the previous year. The volume of exports peaked at 461K tonnes in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2018, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

In value terms, frozen whole chicken exports stood at $441M in 2018. Over the period under review, frozen whole chicken exports continue to indicate a slight decrease. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2008 with an increase of 41% year-to-year. The level of exports peaked at $883M in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2018, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

Making Data-Driven Decisions to Grow Your Business

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology and AI Platform

1.3 Data-Driven Decisions for Your Business

1.4 Glossary and Specific Terms

2. Executive Summary

A Quick Overview of Market Performance

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

Understanding the Current State of the Market and its Prospects

3.1 Market Size

3.2 Consumption By Country

3.3 Market Forecast to 2025

4. Most Promising Products

Finding New Products to Diversify Your Business

4.1 Top Products to Diversify Your Business

4.2 Best-Selling Products

4.3 Most Consumed Product

4.4 Most Traded Product

4.5 Most Profitable Product for Export

5. Most Promising Supplying Countries

Choosing the Best Countries to Establish Your Sustainable Supply Chain

5.1 Top Countries to Source Your Product

5.2 Top Producing Countries

5.3 Countries With Top Yields

5.4 Top Exporting Countries

5.5 Low-Cost Exporting Countries

6. Most Promising Overseas Markets

Choosing the Best Countries to Boost Your Exports

6.1 Top Overseas Markets for Exporting Your Product

6.2 Top Consuming Markets

6.3 Unsaturated Markets

6.4 Top Importing Markets

6.5 Most Profitable Markets

7. Production

The Latest Trends and Insights Into the Industry

7.1 Production Volume and Value

7.2 Production By Country

7.3 Producing Animals and Yield By Country

8. Imports

The Largest Importers on the Market and How They Succeed

8.1 Imports from 2007-2018

8.2 Imports By Country

8.3 Import Prices By Country

9. Exports

The Largest Exporters on the Market and How They Succeed

9.1 Exports from 2007-2018

9.2 Exports By Country

9.3 Export Prices By Country

10. Profiles of Major Producers

The Largest Producers on the Market and Their Profiles

11. Country Profiles

