TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - American Honda reported that its total sales for the month of August 2019 increased 17.6 percent to 173,993 units from 147,903 units last year.



Total car sales for the month rose 19.8 percent to 76,538 units from 63,876 units in the prior year. Total Truck sales increased 16.0 percent year-over-year to 97,455 units.



Acura sales rise in August, with ILX jumping 58%, and RDX and MDX combining for over 10,000 sales.



