Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Result of AGM 04-Sep-2019 / 15:34 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. ("the Company") The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting held today at The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, Chiswick, London, W4 2DR all resolutions proposed were passed including the Directors' remuneration report, reappointment of directors, authority to allot unissued share capital, disapplication of pre-emption rights, the renewal of the authority to buy back 'A' ordinary shares, the amendment to notice periods for calling general meeting. The Company has today submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) copies of Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting concerning items other than ordinary business. These documents will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [1]. Details of the votes cast for each resolution will shortly be available on the Company's website www.fullers.co.uk [2]. Enquiries: Séverine Béquin Company Secretary Tel: 020 8996 2073 Date: 4th September 2019 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: RAG TIDM: FSTA OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 19029 EQS News ID: 868673 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=868673&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c59a4d229c11145ad8225e1205a57814&application_id=868673&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

