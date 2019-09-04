Susanna Sin, Tel: +852 2584 4294, email: susanna.kc.sin@hktdc.org

HONG KONG, Sept 4, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Dr Peter KN Lam, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), strongly supports the new measures announced today by the Chairman of the Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited and Financial Secretary Mr Paul Chan regarding the HKMC Insurance Limited's SME Financing Guarantee Scheme, as well as the increased support for SMEs by raising awareness, facilitating implementation and injecting capital into SME funding schemes, as mentioned by Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Mr Edward Yau.Dr Lam said, "Hong Kong's economy is facing internal and external pressures as the US-China trade war intensifies and as Hong Kong society is going through a tough period. This is impacting Hong Kong's businesses large and small, especially SMEs. The easing measures announced by the Financial Secretary Mr Paul Chan and the enhancements to provide coordinated SME support services described by the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Mr Edward Yau will enable more SMEs to benefit from these support programmes. The HKTDC will work closely with the Hong Kong SAR Government on these new measures to help our SMEs tackle the issues they face in operations, financing and maintaining competitiveness."Dr Lam added, "I and our team at the HKTDC will redouble our efforts to help Hong Kong's SMEs overcome these challenges by helping them find new opportunities and prospects."About HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.Source: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.