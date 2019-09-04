CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange: CIX TOP 20 Early and CIX TOP 10 Growth Announced: Canada's Most Innovative Technology Companies

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2019 / Today, CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange announced the CIX TOP 20 Early and CIX TOP 10 Growth innovative Canadian technology startups that have been inducted into the annual program. The selected companies represent a diverse range of tech including software, AI, medtech, fintech, big data, aerospace, security, Saas and cleantech. These game-changing, on-the-rise companies are chosen by a selection committee of technology industry experts and investors from across the country.

CIX has been running the CIX TOP 20 awards program for 12 years and this year expanded to add an awards program dedicated for growth-stage companies. CIX now has two curation programs; CIX TOP 20 Early, for companies with net revenue less than CA $5 million or who have raised less than $10 million and the CIX TOP 10 Growth program for later stage companies. The companies are listed below.

Applied Brain Research Inc., Waterloo

Chisel AI, Toronto

Cinchy, Toronto

Curatio, Vancouver

CryptoNumerics, Toronto

d1g1t Inc., Toronto

Deeplite, Montreal

eleven-x Inc., Waterloo

Finaeo, Toronto

Flinks, Montreal

Mysa Smart Thermostats, St. John's

nanopay Corporation, Toronto

NorthStar Earth and Space, Montreal

owl.co, Vancouver

PostBeyond Inc., Toronto

Reformulary Group, Toronto

Sampler, Toronto

Sheertex, Bracebridge

Suometry, Inc., Montreal

Xanadu, Toronto

AlayaCare, Montreal

ApplyBoard, Kitchener

Bold Commerce, Winnipeg

Flybits, Toronto

League, Toronto

Platterz Inc, Toronto

Q4 Inc., Toronto

Sensibill, Toronto

TouchBistro, Toronto

Vendasta, Saskatoon

This year saw 433 profiles submitted from all regions of Canada. Companies were chosen based on a number of key factors including: product/service offering, depth of management, market opportunity and business model.

"Expanding to include a dedicated Growth-stage category allows us to identify and showcase more great Canadian companies and attract new stages of investors and sources of capital to CIX," said Lauren Linton, Executive Director of CIX. "This year's cohort of early and growth-stage companies is very impressive and we look forward to showcasing them at CIX."

The Founder/CEO of each company will present at CIX 2019 on Oct 16-17 to share their story and unique innovation to over 700 investors and peers in the North American technology ecosystem. Alongside these showcases will be dynamic keynotes and sessions led by top tech business leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs.

"Being selected a CIX TOP 20 company in 2011 was a great honour and validation for Wave in our early days," said Kirk Simpson, CIX's Co-Chair and Co-Founder and CEO of Wave. "the recognition and exposure to prominent members of the tech ecosystem in Canada definitely helped put us on the map."



This years' selected companies joins an elite list of CIX TOP 20 alumni, including: Aeryon Labs, Axonify, Breather, Busbud, CareGuide, Chango, Clearbanc, D-Wave, Figure 1, Frank & Oak, Freshbooks, Hubba, IGLOO, Influitive, Kobo Books, League, Mindbridge AI, Nuology, SecureKey, Top Hat, Unata, UrtheCast, Vidyard, Wattpad, Wave and Wealthsimple, to name just a few.

CIX - Canadian Innovation Exchange

CIX is an annual curation program and 2-day conference which showcases Canada's most promising early stage and scaling startups. In its 12th year, invited delegates are North American VCs, corporates, private equity investors and advisors. CIX is Canada's largest tech startup investment conference, taking place in downtown Toronto, Oct 16-17, 2019. CIX2019 CIXTop20 CIXTop10 @CIXCommunity

