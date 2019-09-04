Zignal Labs Inc.: Zignal Labs Promotes Jonathan Dodson to Chief Technology Officer and Brings On Aaron Hayes-Roth as Vice President of Business and Corporate Development

Strategic appointments reinforce Zignal Labs' commitment to innovation, growth and leadership in real-time media analytics

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 04, 2019), a leading media analytics and brand measurement technology company, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Dodson to Chief Technology Officer and Aaron Hayes-Roth to Vice President of Business and Corporate Development, effective immediately.



"We are thrilled to welcome both Jonathan and Aaron into these new roles," said Adam Beaugh, Co-Founder and President of Zignal Labs. "They are the kind of leaders that have made Zignal a force to be reckoned with throughout our history, and I know they will continue to help us accelerate towards an even more impactful, innovative and competitive future."

Jonathan Dodson, Chief Technology Officer

Serving as Vice President of Engineering for more than half of Zignal Labs' history, Dodson has spent the last four years creating a resilient technology organization that supports the company's engineering, data science & labs and cloud engineering & operations functions. As part of this effort, Dodson has led the creation of a best-in-class platform to deliver Zignal Labs' real-time media and data analytics solution.

In this new role, Dodson will continue to apply his analytical talent to drive the organization's technology and product growth by championing a metrics-driven approach to business operations and management and extending Zignal Labs' leadership in applying data science to predictive and prescriptive analytics.

"Zignal Labs empowers modern companies with the real-time data and insights they need to help build and protect their brands," said Dodson. "It's been incredibly rewarding building this technology over the past four years and I am excited to now have the opportunity to more deeply drive and influence the technology's evolutionary path."

Aaron Hayes-Roth, Vice President of Business and Corporate Development

In conjunction with Dodson's appointment, Aaron Hayes-Roth has also been appointed as Vice President of Business and Corporate Development in a full-time capacity. Building on the work he has been doing over the past year, Hayes-Roth will continue to lead Zignal's business and corporate development efforts, focusing on defining new opportunities, overseeing mergers and acquisitions activities and building partnerships to achieve both strategic and measurable outcomes.

"While building artificial intelligence platforms is starting to become table stakes for new analytics applications, Zignal has been honing and advancing its technology stack for half a decade," said Hayes-Roth. "I am excited to help drive the continued acceleration of this innovative and critical technology."

To learn more about Zignal Labs, please visit https://zignallabs.com/ .