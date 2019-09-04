Collaboration between the global organization of interactive advertising and the emerging blockchain advertising technology company

Verasity, a technology company building the infrastructure for publishers to serve attention-rewarded video to billions of viewers, has partnered with the Interactive Advertising Bureau to provide expertise and leadership to the IAB and its global network about the developing Value Exchange economy. Verasity is a blockchain-based technology that is designed to transform and improve the relationship between video viewers and digital publishers by rewarding online engagement. Their advertising technology solution enables publishers to serve rewarded video content that have been shown to dramatically increase user retention and interaction with online videos.

This partnership brings the first blockchain technology company to the International Advertising Board, and will bring valuable industry knowledge to this sector which it has not been exposed to previously. Verasity's history in this industry and together with the IAB will be able to provide insight into what determines rewarded video, and how crypto rewards can alter the digital ad landscape through increased participation online.

As part of this partnership with the IAB, Verasity will join the IAB's global network, and gain access to its powerful media and advertising contacts. With the IAB member accreditation, Verasity will be able to work inside this community to position itself as a thought leader in the digital advertising industry, and help provide insight into institutional reforms. Additionally, Verasity will be able to ensure that its rewarded video proposition functions within the global guidelines, and help design the conversation around reward tokenization inside the IAB.

Verasity's technology rewards online viewers for successfully engaging with video content. This action of rewarding has increased engagement amongst viewers 35% with Verasity publishing analytics, and aided struggling digital publishers. This mechanism will guide the next transformation in digital engagement, as more and more consumers shift their viewing habits because they want to be protected from invasive and irrelevant advertising. Through its acceptance into the Interactive Advertising Bureau, Verasity can begin to offer its wisdom to the IAB, and learn valuable insight from the IAB.

About Verasity

Verasity is a leading company providing rewarded video player technology to major publishers across the globe. The patent-pending video player enables tokenized rewards (VRA) as well as loyalty schemes within a video player wallet. The unique technology is already available to more than 2 million video publishers with 550 million users and 110 billion monthly views bringing engagement and revenues back to publishers' sites. Verasity's attention-based model creates a thriving VRA token economy between viewers, video publishers and advertisers. Verasity has a partnership with Binance Chain, a blockchain software system developed by Binance in a move that will bring about a new incentivised video economy.

About The IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership is comprised of more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns.

