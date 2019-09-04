Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2019) - Jesse Kaplan (the "Reporter") announces that following the most recent non-brokered private placement financing conducted by The Hash Corporation ("Corporation") of 108,325,732 common shares ("Shares") of the Corporation at a price of $0.02 per share for gross proceeds of $2,166,514.64, which was announced and had a closing date of August 30, 2019 (the "Financing"), Reporter is no longer an insider. Reporter did not participate in the financing.

Reporter held 1,875,000 Shares and warrants exercisable for the purchase of 1,875,000 Shares ("Warrants"), representing 7.49% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis, and 14.99% on a partially-diluted basis, assuming the exercise of the Warrants.

Immediately following the closing of the Financing, Reporter's 1,875,000 Shares and 1,875,000 Warrants represent 1% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis, and 3% on a partially-diluted basis, assuming the exercise of the Warrants.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report"). To obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Reporter, refer to Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or contact:

Jesse Kaplan

53 Timberlane Drive

Toronto, ON M3H 1J3

(647) 638-8740

