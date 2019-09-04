Renforth Resources Inc.: Renforth's Malartic West Property Sampled for 8.08% Cu in Surface Discovery

Surface grab samples of 8.08% Cu, 2.11% Cu and 1.31% Cu by SOQUEM, 2.55% Cu confirmation grab sample by Renforth

60m strike exposure of chalcopyrite and bornite, ending in overburden

Located in Pontiac Sediments south of Cadillac Break



PICKERING, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2019 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTC Pink: RFHRF) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a surface copper occurrence, with grab samples as high as 8.08% Cu, on Renforth's wholly owned Malartic West property, contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine property in Malartic, Quebec. Grab samples are selected samples and are not indicative of the average grade of mineralization hosted on the property.

The mineralization, located on surface in an area which had been logged, has been traced over 60m on the NW flank of a NE trending greywacke ridge, with some poorly exposed volcanics on the ridge. The ridge plunges into low ground to NE, to the SW it joins higher ground. This copper occurrence is located in a void of geophysical data of a useful scale and is accessible by logging road.

The initial discovery work was carried out by SOQUEM, under the supervision of Anthony Franco De Toni, géo., M.Sc. of SOQUEM in the summer of 2018. In July of 2019 Renforth's geologists visited the location of the SOQUEM sampling, carried out initial mapping and sampling.

Renforth's geologists will be further exploring this Malartic West Discovery while in the field during Sept. 2019. In addition the geologists will be doing additional sampling at New Alger's Discovery Veins where the previously announced 20.8 g/t Au over 0.5m channel sample is unconstrained, and surveying all accessible drill collars at New Alger and Parbec ahead of remodelling each property in order to update 43-101 resources to reflect drilling subsequent to the existing Resource Estimates and reflect current geological models for each property.

"A copper discovery! Not really what was expected, but it is exploration. Now we need to start to understand what we have. Currently we do not see significant gold on surface, however, a copper/gold system could be present, different types of minerals can be deposited in the same system in different areas due to the chemical or temperature environment during formation. We look forward to additional exploration at this property and sharing our findings as they occur" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.



Samples referred to in this press release were obtained in the field and, in the case of SOQUEM, bagged, tagged and sealed under the supervision of Anthony Franco De Toni, géo., M.Sc. and transported to the facilities of SGS in Val-d'Or for 4 acids digestion and ICP-OES analysis on the grab samples and to AGAT Laboratories in Val-d'Or for 4 acids digestion and ICP-MS analysis on the channel samples. In the case of Renforth the samples were obtained in the field, bagged, tagged and sealed by Renforth's geologists and transported to the facilities of ALS Canada Ltd. For acqua regia digestion and ICP-MS for gold and a multi-element suite.

Technical information in this press release was reviewed and approved by Brian H. Newton P.Geo, a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

