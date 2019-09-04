Anzeige
WKN: A2DRTZ ISIN: LU1598757687 Ticker-Symbol: ARRD 
Xetra
04.09.19
17:35 Uhr
13,440 Euro
+0,676
+5,30 %
ArcelorMittal S.A.: Statement regarding adoption of new Italian decree law

4 September 2019, 19:30 CET

ArcelorMittal notes the publication today on the Italian Official Journal of a decree law adopted by the Italian Government. This decree law amends the so-called Crescita decree law which had removed legal protection pending the implementation of the environmental plan for the Taranto plant. Following its publication, the decree law comes into immediate force, although its permanence is subject to ratification by the Italian Parliament within 60 days. As a result of this development, ArcelorMittal Italia will continue operations beyond 6 September whilst continuing to monitor legal, regulatory and operational developments in relation to the Taranto plant closely in view of its continued viability.

ENDS
About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries. Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution networks.

Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate.

For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that make many of the products and components people use in their everyday lives more energy efficient.

We are one of the world's five largest producers of iron ore and metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is increasing as we grow.

In 2018, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.0 billion and crude steel production of 92.5 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production reached 58.5 million metric tonnes.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York
