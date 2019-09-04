Web Presence: Dr. Scott Zack Offers Insight into What to Expect When Visiting a Chiropractor

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2019 / Physician Dr. Scott Zack, from Oakland County, Michigan, provides a professional insight into what to expect during a visit to a qualified chiropractor.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, chiropractic treatment is now one of the most popular forms of integrative health care in the United States. With more than 33 million American adults visiting a chiropractor within the last year, Dr. Scott Zack provides a closer look at what to expect for those yet to experience chiropractic care.

With treatment largely focused on the relationship between the spine and how the rest of the body functions, chiropractic care centers primarily around spinal manipulation intended to address conditions affecting the body's joints, muscles, and nerves. "Many chiropractors also routinely employ a wide variety of treatments outside of spinal manipulation, from therapeutic ultrasound and thermal therapies to corrective exercise and low-level laser therapy," explains Dr. Scott Zack, a renowned chiropractor from Michigan.

Thermal therapies, he says, can range from the application of heat or ice to diathermy and paraffin baths. Further to the above, additional treatments may include stretching or strengthening techniques, electrotherapies, soft tissue friction, neural mobilization, general exercise, taping, bracing, and relaxation and rehabilitation procedures, according to Dr. Zack. "Some chiropractors may also suggest counseling for issued tied to, for example, diet, weight loss, and smoking cessation, as well as other lifestyle factors," adds the expert.

During a patient's first appointment, Dr. Zack explains that, following a discussion surrounding symptoms and health history, an individualized treatment plan will be outlined. Diagnostic studies, he says, such as X-ray, may also be called for.

As more and more evidence supporting the benefits and efficacy of chiropractic treatment continues to be published, demand for chiropractic care increases each year in the United States.

"With research time and time again showing demonstrable, objective, and clinically significant improvements in mobility and the elimination or reduction of pain, chiropractic medicine is proven to be as effective as, or more effective than, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications," reveals Dr. Zack. It is, he says, the ideal non-drug solution to conditions ranging from neck and back pain to inner-ear issues and carpal tunnel syndrome.

Indeed, the American College of Physicians recently released updated guidelines for the treatment of acute, subacute, and chronic pain, chiefly centered around the back and neck, recommending that patients first explore non-pharmacologic therapies such as chiropractic care before turning to medication or opting for surgery.

"If you're interested in receiving chiropractic care, check out your insurance company's website," suggests Dr. Scott Zack, wrapping up, "and look for a searchable database of practitioners within their network who are covered by your policy."

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558460/Dr-Scott-Zack-Offers-Insight-into-What-to-Expect-When-Visiting-a-Chiropractor