IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW Media to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2019 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:IDWM), an integrated media company, today announced that it will report financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2019 on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

IDW Media's earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDW Media investor relations website at approximately 4:15 PM Eastern.

IDW Media's management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern to present results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial toll-free 1-877-705-6003 (toll free - U.S.) or 1-201-493-6725 (toll - international) and request the 'IDW Media call'.

A replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately three hours after the call concludes through September 19, 2019 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll free - U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (toll - international) and providing this replay number: 13693345.

About IDW Media Holdings:

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:IDWM) is an integrated media company. IDW Media's businesses include IDW Publishing - a leading American publisher of comic books and graphic novels, IDW Entertainment - a producer and distributor of franchise content through television and other animated media, IDW Games, Top Shelf Productions, the San Diego Comic Art Gallery, and CTM Media Group Inc., one of the largest distributors of information for tourists and travelers in North America.

Investor Contact:

IDW Media Holdings

Ezra Rosensaft, Chief Financial Officer

ezra@idwmh.com

SOURCE: IDW Media Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558463/IDW-Media-to-Report-Third-Quarter-Fiscal-Year-2019-Results