

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has announced that its Model 3 is now completely leather free.



The luxury electric car maker said its Model 3 sedan is now '100% leather-free,' including the steering wheel. The company also said that its forthcoming Model Y will also be leather-free when it debuts in 2020.



Animal rights groups have been urging the automaker to rid its cars of animal-derived material for years. PETA representatives brought up the issue at the company's most recent shareholder meeting, prompting Tesla CEO Elon Musk to promise to comply.



'I believe we were close to having a non-heated steering wheel, that's not leather,' Musk said at the shareholder meeting, according to TechCrunch. 'There are some challenges when [you] heat the non-leather material and also how well it wears over time.'



Tesla said its Model 3 cars will now come with interiors that have synthetic leather on seats, trim panels, the dashboard and other area. All of Tesla car seats are also manufactured in-house by the company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX