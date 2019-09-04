Ameritech & Associates: Beverly Hills Firm Launches Financial Services For Medical Professionals And Startups

Ameritech & Associates, the Beverly Hills based financial firm introduces solutions that are ideal for experienced medical practices who're looking for support to enhance and expand to new locations.



BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2019 / Expanding existing medical practices often put people in a very difficult situation. Especially when looking to enhance and grow their existing practices by expanding to several other locations. This will also need latest equipment and manpower. There is a multitude of important factors to look into when trying to shift to the next level. Beverly hills firm Ameritech & associates is trying to help such businesses find the means to finance the endeavor.





The team includes a combination of financial advisers, past medical professionals, and expert bankers to provide a team of knowledge for an ideal team to help with medical financing. In addition to this, the firm takes on a unique approach by working in partnership with their clientele to understand the financial literacy of small business financing. The team will also be providing their assistance to hire additional staff fresh out of college to make the expansion smooth.



While financing a medical practice can be tricky with the options available, Ameritech & Associates can help make the process easy and understandable for medical practices. The company's primary focus is to provide effective overall financial support to make sure their expansion reaches the level of expectation. With the mission to transform how entrepreneurship in the medical industry access capital, the team is committed to establishing the best practices of dependency and transparency in a fair and efficient manner.



About Ameritech & Associates



The services that Ameritech & Associates provides would be ideal for both the existing medical practices and those who are just starting, who are in need of additional capital for their practices. Their services offer three different loan options, business term loans are a lump sum of capital which is paid back in regular payments. Repayment length typically spans one to five years long, are usually used to finance a single investment in their practice. Small business loans are government loans provided for by an SBA-approved lender, and allow a business owner to use the capital for any business expenditure. Business line of credit is the quickest method to finance small business expenditures and consists of obtaining access to a small pool of funds. This method of financing is ideal for medical firms looking to handle cash flow gaps, get more working capital, or address any emergency or necessary situations.



