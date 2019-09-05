Kherkher Garcia: Personal Injury Attorney Steve Kherkher Offers Services In Texas

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2019 / Kherkher Garcia, a law firm based in Houston, Texas, has announced that they are offering personal injury attorney services in Texas. The firm is made up of a team of trial lawyers that represent the common people who have suffered a personal injury. They are focused on both personal injury and commercial litigation. Steve Kherkher is one of the personal injury lawyers in Texas who is one of the members of the team.

Steve Kherkher himself says, "As personal injury attorneys, we fight for people who are injured and hold those responsible for the harm accountable, so that our clients can obtain justice, so that our society can be safer, and so that people come before profits."

After obtaining his bachelor's degree from the University of Houston, Steve started working on his master's while also working as a football graduate assistant for the university's coach Bill Yeoman. It was after he completed his master's in education that he decided to study law. He was able to obtain his law degree from the South Texas College of Law where he graduated cum laude. Shortly after obtaining his law degree, he joined the Williams Bailey Law Firm.

He has a string of successes as representative for personal injury litigation. These include a $200,000,000 jury verdict for two women who suffered heart valve damage from taking a diet product "fen-phen"; a $46,500,000 jury verdict in St. Louis against Monsanto and other manufacturers as a result of his clients developing cancer from PCB pollution; a $20,000,000 jury verdict for the victim of a sexual assault because of failure to warn and inadequate security; a $16,547,000 jury verdict in Harris County against Maxim Crane Works LP due to negligence; a $15,000,000 jury verdict for the family of a person who was killed in an automobile-pedestrian collision; and many more.

Steve obtained his Juris Doctorate from South Texas College of Law in 1989 with cum laude honors. He is a member of the Phi Delta Phi, Order of the Lytae, and he was assistant editor of the South Texas Law Review. He has obtained admissions in Texas; Pennsylvania; New York; Arkansas; Missouri; Oklahoma; U.S. District Court for the Northern, Southern, Western and Eastern Districts; U.S. Supreme Court; and U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Steve Kherkher has several professional affiliations and achievements. These include membership in the Houston and American Bar Associations, State Bar of Texas, Houston Young Lawyers Association, Houston Trial Lawyers Association, American Association for Justice, and American Board of Trial Advocates.

He holds several professional honors. These include being certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization on Personal Injury Trial Law; being named a Super Lawyer, by Thomson Reuters in 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014 as chosen by practicing lawyers in Texas; being named Texas' Top Rated Lawyers 2012 Edition, by Thomson Reuters; and being named a 2015 Top Mass Tort/ Toxic Tort Lawyer in H-Texas Magazine.

The Kherkher Garcia law firm, according to Steve Kherkher, always aims to complete and win every case that they handle. They usually find themselves in the courtroom, doing their best to convince the juries why their clients should be awarded millions of dollars as compensation, and indeed, they often succeed.

Those who require more information about the services of the law firm can visit their website or contact them through https://kherkhergarcia.com/contact-us/, or through the telephone or via email.

