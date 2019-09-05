Paragon ID: Quebec City's public transport network chooses Paragon ID for the development of its mobile ticketing solution

Five-year contract renewable for two additional years, worth close to 1 million euros

Paragon ID (Euronext Paris - FR0011980077 - PID), the leading provider of identification solutions for Transport, e-ID, Traceability, Brand Protection and Payment, is pleased to announce that it has won the public tender for the implementation of the mobile ticketing solution of Réseau de Transport de la Capitale (RTC, Quebec) for a total amount of 1.44 million Canadian dollars (approximately 980 K€).

The solution deployed will be that of airweb, a company in which Paragon ID made a strategic investment last year. (see press release dated November 13th 2018).

Paragon ID and airweb teams have worked together for several months to develop and promote airweb's mobile ticketing "platform as a service" (PaaS), internationally. This key success demonstrates the complementary nature of both companies' know-how and their respective market positions.

This latest contract brings the number of public transport networks that have opted for airweb's solution to more than thirty. The solution allows users to have access to a complete ticketing system on their smartphone, enabling end-to-end journeys while giving access to real-time passenger information. The mobile ticketing solution will be connected to RTC's existing "real-time Nomad" application, which allows users to access real-time information about their bus and plan routes on the bus network of Quebec.

A leader in ticketing solutions for public transport and Smart Cities, Paragon ID is pursuing its strategy of international expansion with an innovative offering to support transport and mobility operators in their technological evolutions.

Clem Garvey, CEO at Paragon ID, comments:

" We are particularly proud of this success in mobile ticketing, which confirms the relevance of our strategy to support our customers in their digital transformation. The adoption of our solution by RTC demonstrates the power of the combination of airweb's technology and the presence and strong credibility of Paragon ID in Smart Cities around the world."

Xavier Debbasch, CEO at airweb, adds:

" We are delighted by the Réseau de Transport de la Capitale's decision to choose our mobile ticketing technology, confirming our positioning as the most complete mobile ticketing solution in the market."

About Paragon ID

Paragon ID is a leader in identification solutions, in particular in the e-ID, Transport & Smart Cities and Traceability & Brand Protection sectors. It has recently entered the area of Payment through its acquisition of Amatech Group.

Paragon ID employs more than 600 staff, with manufacturing sites in US and Europe, close to its customers.

Paragon ID is listed on Euronext Paris with a majority of its shares being held by Paragon Group, a leading provider of Identification and Customer Communications services. Paragon Group has a turnover in excess of €800 million (2018 fiscal year) and over 6,000 employees. For further information about Paragon Group, visit www.paragon-europe.com.

Euronext Paris - Share identification: Paragon ID - ISIN Code: FR0011980077 - Mnemonic code: PID.

For further information about Paragon ID, visit: Paragon-id.com.

About airweb

airweb develops and installs mobile apps and other digital solutions.

The company is based in St Cloud - close to Paris - and has a team mostly focused on IOS & Android apps based on a flexible back end technology.

In 2015, a pivotal move was engineered, with a digital service offering mass transit users a complete solution for mobile ticketing & passenger information. This solution has been chosen by more than 30 cities & regions with successful implementations since 2016.

In 2018, airweb launched tixiPASS, a standardized & scalable ticketing offer of its original platform to propose interoperability & lower access cost to its mass transit solution.

Paragon ID became a shareholder of reference in airweb in 2018.

More information at airweb.fr.

