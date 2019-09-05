Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 920332 ISIN: US38141G1040 Ticker-Symbol: GOS 
Xetra
04.09.19
17:35 Uhr
182,46 Euro
+1,32
+0,73 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
182,30
183,40
04.09.
184,26
185,24
07:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC182,46+0,73 %