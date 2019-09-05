BWA Group PLC - Proposed £4.66m Acquisition of Kings of the North Corp

5 September 2019

BWA GROUP PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Proposed £4.66 million Acquisition of Kings of the North Corp.

Further to the Company's announcements of 30 May 2019 and 6 August 2019, BWA is pleased to announce that the Company is today posting a circular to shareholders in the Company (the "Circular") convening a General Meeting of the Company for 11.00 a.m. on 30 September 2019 at which resolutions will be proposed to, amongst other things, approve the acquisition by the Company of Kings of the North Corp., which owns five groups of mineral exploration licences, principally in respect of gold, in Canada.

An extract from the Circular is set out below. A copy of the full text of the Circular will be available at www.bwagroupplc.com.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.



1. Introduction

The Directors of BWA have for a number of years been seeking a suitable acquisition or major investment for the Company with a view to achieving an enhancement of Shareholder value. They believe that the transaction described in this Circular is capable of meeting that objective.

On 29 May 2019, BWA announced that it had entered into an agreement with Canadian Securities Exchange listed St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (SX) for the acquisition of KOTN (the Acquisition). KOTN owns five groups of mineral exploration licences, principally in respect of gold, further information on which is set out in paragraph 3 below. The consideration for the Acquisition is C$7.5 million (£4.66 million). KOTN will have cash balances of C$300,000 at Completion. In light of the Acquisition's size in relation to the Company, the Acquisition is conditional, amongst other things, on approval by Shareholders at the General Meeting, which is being convened for 30 September 2019.

The purpose of this Circular is to outline the background to, and reasons for, the Acquisition and explain why the Board consider the Acquisition to be in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole, and why the Directors recommend that you vote in favour of all the Resolutions, as they intend to do themselves in respect of the Ordinary Shares beneficially held by them.

2. Background to and Reasons for the Acquisition

Since the formation of the Company, the Directors have sought a suitable investment or investments which will be value enhancing for Shareholders and, over the years, have made a number of small investments, including in a potential mining opportunity in Cameroon, via the Company's subsidiary BWA Resources (Cameroon) Ltd (BWA Cameroon).

The Directors believe that the KOTN licences represent the material investment that they have been looking for and that the Acquisition meets the objectives of the Company's investment strategy, being a sizeable investment in the minerals sector, to build upon the existing investment in BWA Cameroon, which they believe also has the prospect of enhancing Shareholder value.

The Directors have determined that it would be appropriate for an independent valuation report to be prepared based on available data in order for them to have the necessary comfort for the consideration to be paid for KOTN. The Valuation Report is summarised in section 3 below, which includes references to "NI 43-101" reports, the purpose of which is to provide a summary of material scientific and technical information concerning mineral exploration, development, and production activities on a mineral property.

3. Description of the KOTN mineral licences being acquired

BWA commissioned an independent report by SRK Exploration Services Limited ('SRK') to prepare a technical valuation of the five mineral licence groups owned by KOTN. Formed in 2003, SRK is part of the international group holding company SRK Consulting (Global) Limited, which began in 1975 and includes over 1,400 professional personnel in 45 offices in 20 countries on 6 continents providing expertise in a wide range of exploration, mining and engineering disciplines. SRK specialises in exploration for all metal and industrial mineral commodities, elevating projects from the earliest stage of exploration through to resource drilling.

A summary of the five mineral Licences groups is set out in Table 1 below:-

Table 1 Kings of the North Concessions and Exploration Stage

Name Province Commodity Existing NI43-101 Report Hemlo North Limb Ontario Gold Yes

(dated 7 Dec. 2016) Isoukustouc Quebec Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Yes

(dated 10 Dec. 2009) Villebon Quebec Gold -Nickel-Copper-PGE Yes

(dated 10 Dec. 2009) Nova Gold Quebec Gold No Winterhouse

(Maison D'hiver) Quebec Gold No

SRK have valued each project separately using a combination of the market, cost and geoscience appraisal methodologies. From the valuation estimates using each approach, SRK has developed a final preferred valuation along with what SRK consider to be appropriate ranges for each project (see Table 2), as is defined within the VALMIN code (VALMIN Committee of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, 2015).

Table 2 SRK Preferred Valuation for the Kings of the North Projects

Preferred Value Range (CAN$M) Hemlo

North Isoukustouc Villebon Nova

Gold Winterhouse Kings of the North Portfolio Max 2.1 2.4 3.0 0.7 0.29 8.5 SRK Preferred 1.5 2.2 2.7 0.5 0.26 7.2 Min 1.2 2.1 2.5 0.4 0.25 6.4

Notes: All values are in Canadian Dollars. A degree of rounding has been conducted throughout the valuation process. SRK consider any differences this may cause to the final valuation figures to be negligible.

From this Table 2, it can be seen that the SRK's Preferred Valuation for the five licence area groups is $7.2M Canadian. In determining the SRK Preferred Valuation have considered a number of different exploration valuation approaches, the derived values by valuation technique are summarised in Table 3.

Table 3 Comparison of Exploration Valuation Methodology Ranges

SRK Valuation(CAN$M) Hemlo North Isoukustouc Villebon Nova Gold Winterhouse Kings of the North Portfolio PEM Valuation $1.2 $1.7 $3.5 $0.5 $0.05 $7.0 Min Valuation $1.7 $2.9 $2.3 $0.4 $0.3 $7.6 NPV Max Valuation $26 $38 $53 $16 $5 $138 Technical Valuation $1.5 $2.4 $3.0 $0.5 $0.3 $7.7

Notes: All values are in Canadian Dollars. A degree of rounding has been conducted throughout the valuation process. SRK consider any differences this may cause to the final valuation figures to be negligible.

Whilst the SRK preferred valuation at $7.2M Canadian, is calculated with reference to the three lowest valuation criteria above, the valuation based on the 'NPV Maximum Valuation' totals to $138M Canadian, providing, the Directors believe, considerable potential upside movement in valuation.

Below is a summary of the five licence area groups. References to 'Prospectively' are summarised in the Table below.

Hemlo North Licence Group, Ontario - Prospectivity Strong

Hemlo North property is located in the Superior Province, Wawa Sub-Province. The property straddles the northernmost extent of the Heron Bay-Hernia greenstone belt which also contains the gold-producing mines of Hemlo, Ontario (Fladgate Exploration Consulting Corp., Dec. 2016). The North Property is located 45 kilometres northeast of the town of Marathon, Ontario and 17 kilometres northeast of the Williams Mine operated by Barrick Gold Corporation. Barrick's Hemlo gold mine has produced more than 21M oz's of gold and has been operating continuously for more than 30 years (https://www.barrick.com/operations/hemlo/default.aspx ).

Isoukustouc Licence Group - Prospectivity Good

The Isoukustouc project is located within the Grenville Geological Province, in the North Shore region of north eastern Quebec. The project area is prospective for nickel-copper-cobalt and PGE mineralisation with three historical prospects located within the claim boundaries. The project area has been subject to aerial geophysics and drilling in 2011/2012.

Villebon Project, Quebec - Prospectivity Good

The Villebon project is located near the south-eastern margin of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, in the Vald'Or region of Quebec. The project area is prospective for greenstone hosted gold, base metal, nickel and PGE mineralisation, with the historically drilled Cere-Villebon Cu/Ni occurrence located within the claim boundaries. Gold exploration in 1940 led the Geological Survey of Canada to map Villebon Township, produce an aeromagnetic map (1952), followed by further mapping and collection of stream sediments (1971). In the mid-1960s, copper-nickel mineralisation was discovered in this sector.

The project area was subject to drilling in 2010/2011.

Nova Gold Project, Quebec - Prospectivity Good

The Nova Gold project is located in the Superior Province, Ashunanipi Sub-Province in eastern Quebec. This sub-province is under explored but the area is host to a number of gold occurrences, discovered in 1986, and active gold exploration both within Quebec and neighbouring Labrador.

The project area is split into four blocks of claims. The eastern most two contiguous blocks of claims are prospective for banded iron formation ("BIF") related gold mineralisation in metamorphosed sedimentary units located at the border of Labrador Trough, a younger tectonic belt. Goldcorp's Elenore mine is reported to be in a similar metamorphic sedimentary/ mobile belt geological setting (St-George Eco Mining Corp, 2018). To the west there are two elongate blocks of claims to the west surrounding ground with three gold occurrences, one of these claims coincides with the single Baleine Rouge Pb-Zn showing.

Winterhouse (Maison D'Hiver), Quebec - Prospectivity Good

Winterhouse property is located in the Superior Province, Opinaca Sub-Province which also hosts Goldcorp's underground Eleonore Gold Mine (3.8Moz Au Proven & Probable Reserves, 2018 https://www.goldcorp.com/portfolio/operations/eleonore/default.aspx). This is in the Fermont area of North Eastern Quebec.

The project area is prospective for Archean greenstone hosted gold and base metals with a number of high grade occurrences and high grade historical drill intersections (at Courcy-2) located approximately 5 km to the west of the property (on Stelmine Inc held ground).The Winterhouse Project is summarised in a presentation prepared by independent geological consultant J.P. Barrette (Barrette, 2018).

Summary

The Directors consider, that in the light of the SRK report and technical valuation, the acquisition of these five mining licence areas in Canada represent a fair value at the SRK preferred valuation of $7.2M Canadian. Further, the SRK report shows that the credit amount available in the Exploration Reserve (being the amount already spent on exploration in the licence areas) exceeds, in total, the amount required to be spent for the next licence renewals, by $950,273 Canadian. The Directors also believe there is considerable upside potential based on the maximum NPV SRK valuation of $138M Canadian.

Table Summary of Kings of the North Projects

Hemlo North Isoukustouc Villebon Nova Gold Winterhouse KOTN Exploration Stage Early Early Target Definition Early Early Prospectivity Strong, on the northernmost extent of the Heron Bay?Hemlo greenstone belt. Good Good Good Good Identified Prospects Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Geophysics Airborne VTEM Survey Yes Yes Yes Yes Drilling Historic Scout Drilling Limited Limited No No Historic Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve Estimates No No Yes, Non-Compliant No No Historic of Current Production No No No No No Primary Exploration Model Hemlo-Type Gold Deposits Intrusive related Ni-Cu-Co mineralisation Intrusive magmatic related Ni-Cu-Co mineralisation BIF / Metamorphic Gold BIF associated metamorphic gold Type of mineral occurrence in vicinity VMS, BIF, Qtz Gold quartz vein hosted, mafic intrusives Cu-Ni, Ag & minor PGM. a Neighbouring drilled intersections Adjacent Properties Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Range of sample grades on property Historic intersections: 2.5 m @ 8.2 g/t Au, 3.10m @ 3.9 g/t Au. Recent samples mostly low grade. B-40: 3.84% Ni, 17% Cu and 0.2% Co. Mathilda: 0.35% Cu, 0.34% Ni & 0.1% Co, Manic-3 (Lac Louis): up to 0.84% Ni, 2% Cu, 0.11% Co Non-compliant resource: 421,840 t @ 0.52% Cu, 0.72 % Ni & 1.08 g/t combined Pt-Pd (1987) Channel: 5.81g/t Au over 3m, 4.42g/t Au over 0.35m, 4.83g/t Au over 0.9m. Grab: 28.66g/t Au, 40g/t Au, 16.37g/t Au, 6.9g/t Au, 2.29g/t Au, 3.05g/t Au Au grab samples: 0.45g/t, 0.34g/t, 0.2g/t 0.5g/t 1.7g/t, 0.83g/t, 1.03g/t, 0.12g/t Number of Claims* 420 30 32 99 63 Earliest & Latest Claim Expiry Date 05/05/2019 16/01/2021 05/10/2019 01/01/2020 24/01/2019 Earliest & Latest Claim Expiry Date 04/04/2020 25/05/2021 16/02/2022 23/09/2020 26/10/2019 Area under Claim (Ha) 7,342 1,663 1,393 4,865 3,290 Required Work Spend for Next Renewal $ 133,400 $ 56,100 $ 71,600 $ 13,365 $ 8,505 Available Exploration Reserve $ 148,031 $ 622,922 $ 493,931 $ - $ - Renewal Fees $ 1,958 $ 2,024 $ 13,365 $ 14,345 Net Credit $14,631 $564,865 $420,307 -$26,730 -$22,850 $950,223 GESTIM Accepted Incurred Expenditure - $ 1,100,000 $ 685,551 $ - $ - Anticipated Future Spend (SRK ES) $M $ 2.00 $ 1.00 $ 1.20 $ 0.60 $ 0.30 $5.10 Impairment Valuation $ 1.00 Royalty ? 3% NSR on property. 1.5% can be bought back for $3M ? ? ? GESTIM First Nation Restriction Note Affected by: Nittassin de Betsiamites agreement Affected by: ÉPOG agreement Transaction Committed Spend $2M for 50%, $4M for 75% Buy Back Option Yes 25% for $1M + 3x Exploration Spend

The information set out above in this section 3 has been extracted without material adjustment from the Valuation Report. The Valuation Report is available for inspection on BWA's website at www.bwagroupplc.com. SRK have given and have not withdrawn their written consent to the inclusion in this Circular of the information extracted from the Valuation Report and to the references thereto and to their name in the form and context in which they appear.

4.Consideration for the Acquisition

The contract for the Acquisition (the SPA) sets out the terms of the Acquisition, subject to Canadian law. Under the terms of the SPA, BWA will acquire the entire issued share capital in KOTN (a corporation existing under the laws of Quebec and having an address at 230 Notre-Dame Street West, Montreal, Quebec H2Y 1T3) from SX and various other shareholders (the Vendors) for a consideration of C$7.5 million (£4.66 million). The consideration will be satisfied by the issue to the Vendors of Convertible Loan Notes to a value of C$7.5 million (£4.66 million). KOTN will have cash balances of C$300,000 (£186,000 at Completion).

The principal terms of the Convertible Loan Notes are as follows:

a. convertible into Ordinary Shares up until the third anniversary of Completion, at a price equal to the 5 days Volume Weighted Average Price per Ordinary Share prior to the date of conversion and subject to a minimum conversion price of £0.005 per Ordinary Share;

b. following the third anniversary of Completion, any outstanding Convertible Loan Notes will be rolled over for a subsequent 12 months on the same terms;

c. Convertible Loan Notes which have not been converted by the expiry of the further 12 month period shall automatically convert to a new class of share in the Company, being Deferred Non-Voting Shares, convertible on the same terms as the Loan Note Instrument, save they carry no right to capital on winding up;

d. the Convertible Loan Notes provide that, at all times no person shall be able to exercise their right to convert any Convertible Loan Notes or Deferred Non-Voting Shares if to do so would cause that person (or any person acting in concert with that person, as defined in the Takeover Code) to exceed a 29% interest in the voting rights of BWA; and

e. the Convertible Loan Notes are interest free.

The £100,000 of Convertible Loan Notes to be issued pursuant to the Subscription will have the same rights as the Convertible Loan Notes to be issued as consideration for the Acquisition.

Shareholders' approval is required to authorise the creation of a new class of Deferred Non-Voting Share which will be issued in accordance with the Loan Note Instrument in the event that any Convertible Loan Notes are not converted during the available conversion timeframe as set out above. The Deferred Non-Voting Shares shall be issued in accordance with the terms of the Loan Note Instrument, save that on any return of assets on liquidation, the Deferred Non-Voting Shares shall not confer on the holders thereof any entitlement to receive out of the assets of the Company available for distribution amongst the members (subject to the rights of any new class of shares with preferred rights) the amounts paid up or credited as paid up on the Deferred Non-Voting Shares held by them respectively after (but only after) payment shall have been made to the holders of the Ordinary Shares of the amounts paid up or credited as paid up on such shares and the sum of £10,000,000 in respect of each Ordinary Share held by them respectively. The holders of the Deferred Non-Voting Shares shall have no further right to participate in the assets of the Company.

5. Future Strategy

The Directors intend that work will be undertaken on all the KOTN mineral licence groups over the next 12 to 18 months, in line with the licence agreements and with a view to obtaining up to date NI 43-101 reports and also a resource on one or two of the targeted sites. The anticipated work programs on Hemlo North, Villebon and Isoukustouc are set out in the full Valuation Report, which is available as set out above. Of the other two sites, the work programme for Maison D'Hiver (Winterhouse) which is noted in the Valuation Report is covered in a presentation prepared by independent geological consultant J.P. Barrette (Barrette, 2018-Valuation Report refers) and that for Nova Gold is in the process of being finalised.

The Directors expect that the funding of the exploration work in Canada will largely be achieved by KOTN raising tax-efficient investment in Canada, thus reducing the requirement for working capital for BWA. In addition, SX has agreed to remain responsible for the payment of the minimum licence fees for retention of the legal licences to the various mining claims. BWA is also issuing £100,000 of Convertible Loan Notes for cash, to provide the Company with additional working capital.

The Company's existing subsidiary, BWA Cameroon, has for some time, been actively seeking licences for the development of rutile sands projects in Cameroon. The gaining of such licences is proving very time consuming, but the process is now at a stage where no further money needs to be spent before the licences are granted. Recently, BWA Cameroon received Cameroon government approval as a bona fide 'tenderer', with one other company, for the material rutile sands exploration licences in Cameroon. The Directors are hopeful of a successful outcome and believe that if a licence is granted to BWA Cameroon, the resources could be substantial.

The Company's other major investment, Prepaid Global Services Limited (formerly known as Prego), is at a crossroads where it may be able, finally, to attract sufficient additional finance to meet its development objectives. In view of the direction the Company is now taking and its focus on natural resources, this investment must be considered as being actively for realisation.

6. Working Capital

The Directors are of the opinion, having made due and careful enquiry, that, taking into account the proceeds of the Subscription, the working capital available to the Company on Completion will be sufficient for the present requirements of the Company, that is, for the period of twelve months following Completion.

7. Directors

On completion of the Acquisition, Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson will be appointed as an executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of BWA. This will be in addition to Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson's proposed position as director of KOTN for day-to-day management and to facilitate its own fund raising in Canada. In addition, JV Capital Limited, of which Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson is a 50% shareholder and managing director, is subscribing for £50,000 of Convertible Loan Notes in the Subscription. Mr Vilhjalmsson is Chief Executive Officer of SX.

Save as set out below, there is no further information regarding Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Appendix 1, Table A, paragraph 5.1.2 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market - Rules for Issuers.

Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson Current Directorships 1. North Atlantic Mining Associates Ltd

2. JV Capital Ltd

3. Melville Bay Ltd

4. Iceland Resources ehf

5. JV Capital ehf

6. Eldgjá ehf

7. African Minerals Ventures Ltd

8. St Georges eco mining Ltd

9. JV Verktakar ehf

10. Moberg Capital Ltd

11. Borealis Commodities Exchange ehf Historic Directorships 1. North Atlantic Mining Associates ehf

2. Birta Ltd

3. NAMA Resources plc

4. NAMA Coal Ltd

5. NAMA East Asia Ltd

6. NAMA Gold Ltd North Atlantic Mining Associates ehf went into administration in Iceland on 13 February 2014 and was liquidated on 8 December 2015 with a deficit of less than £500,000.

8. Corporate Governance

In accordance with NEX revised governance requirements the Company has formed an Audit committee, of which Alex Borrelli is Chairman, and a Remuneration committee, of which James Butterfield is Chairman. The Board is scheduled to meet formally at least quarterly, or as required. The committees meet when appropriate.

9. Issue of Shares to Directors

On the flotation of the Company in March 2010, the Directors agreed that they would not be paid any remuneration until the Company had concluded a significant transaction but that, on completion of such transaction they would each be entitled to receive shares in settlement of remuneration at the rate of £10,000 per annum each. Additionally, the Directors have not drawn any expenses and have provided money to the Company on loan accounts. The 2010 agreements state as follows:

4 Fees

4.1 The following definitions shall apply to clause 4.2:

(a) Current Price means:

4.1.1 if new money is being raised at the time of the Company's investment into another business, the issue price of such shares; or

4.1.2 if no new money is being raised at the time of the Company's investment into another business, the average mid-market closing price of an ordinary share in the capital of the Company over the 10 Dealing Days after the completion of the Company's investment;

(b) Dealing Days means a day on which trading occurs on PLUS or any other market on which the shares of the Company are traded at the relevant time.

4.2 You shall be entitled to a fee of £10,000 per annum (Fee). The Fee shall accrue each year but shall not be payable until the Company makes an investment in the securities of another business (whether publicly traded or not) at which point the Fee shall be payable in ordinary shares in the capital of the Company. The number of ordinary shares you are entitled to receive shall be calculated by reference to the Current Price.

The Acquisition meets the terms of the Directors' agreements and so, in order to settle total outstanding remuneration of £298,193 due to the Directors and to repay the Director loans totalling £62,261.19, the Company is proposing to issue a total of 72,090,838 Ordinary Shares at £0.005 per share. Of these Ordinary Shares, 59,638,600 Ordinary Shares are proposed to be issued in satisfying the Directors' outstanding remuneration and 12,452,238 Ordinary Shares in respect of Directors' loans Shareholder approval is required to authorise the allotment of Ordinary Shares for this purpose.

In issuing 72,090,838 Ordinary Shares pursuant to Resolution 4, the Company is capitalizing the sum of £360,454.19. The following table sets out the Ordinary Shares to be issued to each Director:

Director Remuneration Director Loan Total issue Total shareholding post-issue % of enlarged issued share capital Richard Battersby Cash :

£100,833



Ordinary Shares :

20,166,600 Cash :

£30,957.80



Ordinary Shares :

6,191,560 Cash :



£131,790.80



Ordinary Shares :



26,358,160 43,118,982 22.39% Alex Borrelli Cash :

£98,611



Ordinary Shares :

19,722,200 Cash :

£15,507.24



Ordinary Shares :

3,101,448 Cash :



£114,118.24



Ordinary Shares :



22,823,648 25,202,618 13.08% James Butterfield Cash :

£98,749

Ordinary Shares :

19,749,800 Cash :

£15,796.15

Ordinary Shares :

3,159,230 Cash :



£114,545.15



Ordinary Shares :



22,909,030 42,575,301 22.10% Total Cash :

£298,193



Ordinary Shares :

59,638,600 Cash :

£62,261.19



Ordinary Shares :

12,452,238 Cash :

£360,454.19

Ordinary Shares :

72,090,838 110,896,901 57.05%

10. General Meeting

A notice convening the General Meeting, which is to be held at 11 a.m. at BDB Pitmans LLP, 50 Broadway, London, SW1H 0BL on 30 September 2019, is set out at the end of this Circular. At the General Meeting, the following Resolutions will be proposed:

· Resolution 1, which is an ordinary resolution, to authorise the Directors to complete the Acquisition;

· Resolution 2, which is a special resolution, to amend the articles of association, as set out in the Notice of the General Meeting, such that the Company's articles of association includes rights for the Deferred Non-Voting Shares as referred to in the Loan Note Instrument;

· Resolution 3, which is an ordinary resolution, to authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities, namely the Convertible Loan Notes, which contain a right to be converted from debt to equity in the form of Ordinary Shares and Deferred Non-Voting Shares, up to an aggregate nominal amount of £10,000,000, being equal to Convertible Loan Notes (i.e. the number of Convertible Loan Notes to be issued); and

· Resolution 4, which is an ordinary resolution, to authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares to the Directors, in respect of their outstanding director remuneration and to satisfy the director loans, in the amount of 72,090,838 Ordinary Shares at £0.005.

11. Actions to be taken

In respect of the General Meeting

Please check that you have received the following with this Circular a Form of Proxy for use in respect of the General Meeting.

Whether or not you propose to attend the General Meeting in person, you are strongly encouraged to complete, sign and return your Form of Proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible, but in any event so as to be received, by post or, during normal business hours only, by hand, at the Company's registered office, by no later than 11 a.m. on 26 September 2019 (or, in the case of an adjournment of the General Meeting, not later than 48 hours before the time fixed for the holding of the adjourned meeting (excluding any part of a day that is not a Business Day)).

If you hold your shares in the Company in uncertificated form (that is, in CREST) you may vote using the CREST Proxy Voting service in accordance with the procedures set out in the CREST Manual (please also refer to the accompanying notes to the Notice of the General Meeting set out at the end of this Circular). Proxies submitted via CREST must be received by the Company's agent (CREST ID 7RA36) by no later than 11 a.m. on 26 September 2019 (or, in the case of an adjournment, not later than 48 hours before the time fixed for the holding of the adjourned meeting (excluding any part of a day that is not a Business Day)).

Appointing a proxy in accordance with the instructions set out above will enable your vote to be counted at the General Meeting in the event of your absence. The completion and return of the Form of Proxy or the use of the CREST Proxy Voting service will not prevent you from attending and voting at the General Meeting, or any adjournment thereof, in person should you wish to do so.

12.Recommendation

Shareholders should be aware that if any of the Resolutions are not passed, the Acquisition will not proceed.

The Directors believe that the Resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting are in the best interests of the Company and Shareholders as a whole and unanimously recommend that Shareholders vote in favour of the Resolutions.

The Directors have irrevocably undertaken to vote in favour of the Resolutions in respect of, in aggregate, 38,806,063 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 32.2 per cent of the Ordinary Shares in issue at the date of this Circular.





