ShowStoppers IFA 2019 to Roll Out Innovations for Home, Work and Play from Global Startups and Industry Leaders to 1,000 Journalists in Berlin

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / Startups and industry leaders will introduce new products and services for work, home and play to more than 1,000 journalists from 57 countries tonight at ShowStoppers @ IFA, the official press event at IFA, the tradeshow in Berlin where consumer tech and home appliances meet innovation.

The twelfth annual edition of ShowStoppers @ IFA takes place Thursday, 5 Sept. 2019, 6 to 9 p.m. (1800-2100), Hall 1, Messe Berlin, on the tradeshow fairgrounds, Berlin, Germany.

ShowStoppers features product introductions and previews, hands-on demos, and executive interviews for journalists who attend and cover news and new products from IFA.

IFA drives innovation in the consumer electronics and home appliances industries with startups, research laboratories, universities, the world's leading digital brands for work, home and play, and the companies that design, manufacture and sell the building-block components for future products - from the kitchen to the office, in healthcare, the Internet of Things, automotive and mobile devices and connected services; the smart home, drones, virtual and augmented reality - just in time for retailers and distributors to introduce consumer and business buyers to new products and services for fourth-quarter and holiday sales.

Now in its 25th year, ShowStoppers is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the US, Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product introductions, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand, and open new markets. . ShowStoppers produces events at CES, Mobile World Congress and Mobile World Congress Americas, among others; and official press events at CES, CE Week, IFA and NAB.

