

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's factory orders decreased more-than-expected in July, data from Destatis revealed on Thursday.



Factory orders decreased 2.7 percent over the previous month in July, in contrast to an increase of revised 2.7 percent seen in June.



Economists had forecast orders to drop 1.4 percent after June's initially estimated growth of 2.5 percent.



Excluding major orders in manufacturing, new orders increased 0.5 percent on the previous month.



At the same time, overall manufacturing new orders decreased 5.6 percent annually, faster than the 3.5 percent fall logged in June. Orders were expected to decline 4.2 percent.



