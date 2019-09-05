

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation rose to the highest level in four months in August, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 2.8 percent year-on-year in August, following a 2.5 percent increase in July.



The latest inflation was the highest since April, when it was 2.9 percent.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, rose to 3.1 percent in August from 2.5 percent in July. Economists had expected a 2.6 percent rise.



In August, inflation grew mainly due to higher costs for clothing and air travel, package trips abroad and cost of services amid more public and school holidays.



