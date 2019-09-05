

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Genus plc (GNS.L), an animal genetics company, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2019 profit before tax climbed 27 percent to 9.9 million pounds from last year's 7.8 million pounds.



Profit after tax, meanwhile, plunged 84 percent to 6.7 million pounds, and basic earnings per share dropped 82 percent to 12.4 pence, reflecting significant prior year non-cash deferred tax credits relating to biological asset value arising from the US tax reforms.



Adjusted profit before tax was 61 million pounds, compared to 58.5 million pounds last year. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 73.2 pence, compared to 75.9 pence a year ago.



Revenue increased 4 percent to 488.5 million pounds from last year's 470.3 million pounds. Revenues grew 3 percent at constant currency rates.



Genus said it achieved continued strategic progress and delivered good operational and financial performance, despite the challenging environment in China caused by the rapid spread of African Swine Fever or ASF.



Further, the company said its Board is recommending a final dividend of 18.8p per share, to give a total dividend of 27.7p per share, up 7 percent.



Looking ahead, Stephen Wilson, Chief Executive designate said, 'We expect to make further strategic and financial progress in FY20, in line with our expectations.'



