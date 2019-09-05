New School Opens in India in Partnership with the Vicente Ferrer Foundation

Through Mary Kay's Pink Changing LivesSM global initiative, Mary Kay Spain crossed borders to support the construction of a new children's school in India. In collaboration with the Vicente Ferrer Foundation, the school will serve as an educational and cultural center to transform the lives of students and their families.

Gema Aznar, General Manager of Mary Kay Spain, during School's inauguration in Anantapur, India. (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

To inaugurate the school in Anantapur, India, executives from Mary Kay Spain, Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants, and representatives from the Vicente Ferrer Foundation joined together for a special presentation. Mary Kay Spain also donated new, pink bicycles Mary Kay's signature color for the children to travel from their homes to the school.

"At Mary Kay Spain, we wanted to go beyond our borders to contribute to improved access to education in southern India and it's enormously satisfying to see how we, as a company, can have a positive impact on people's lives," said Gema Aznar, General Manager of Mary Kay Spain. "Mary Kay's Pink Changing LivesSM initiative is a global commitment to create a better world and this project has allowed us to witness first-hand the power of transforming lives. We are honored to partner with the Vicente Ferrer Foundation and come together at the inauguration of the children's school in Anantapur."

The mission of the Vicente Ferrer Foundation (VFF) is to eradicate extreme poverty and suffering in India while empowering people to build up their communities. Through sustainable programs that improve education, community health and the environment, the VFF is passionate about creating a lasting impact that permanently empowers rural communities in India.

"With perseverance, conviction, hard work and the support of companies like Mary Kay, we have made it possible for the sons and daughters of Anantapur's impoverished families to have access to the most powerful tool available to change the world education," said Anna Ferrer, President of the Vicente Ferrer Foundation. "There are many challenges still ahead but with the support and solidarity of people like those who make up Mary Kay Spain, nothing is impossible."

