New One Touch SSDs Offer Design and Performance Upgrade for Those on the Go

IFA 2019 -Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data solutions, today announced two new ultra-portable SSD storage devices. The sleek and stylish One Touch SSD and One Touch SSD Special Edition are the perfect accessories for today's on-the-go lifestyle.

The pocket-sized One Touch SSD is wrapped in either white or black woven fabric with a cozy, textured feel, while the One Touch SSD Special Edition features limited-run camo patterns (red, green, blue and white) to make a bold fashion statement. From backing up photo memories to sharing documents and videos, One Touch offers an effortless storage solution for backup wherever and whenever.

The digital world is growing exponentially and, according to a recent IDC whitepaper sponsored by Seagate, five billion consumers are currently interacting with data every single day. By 2025, that number will jump to six billion, or 75 percent of the world's population. More than ever, our on-the-go society needs quick access to their digital data.

"We have more ways than ever to instantaneously consume content, driving the need to create, distribute and manage data efficiently," said Jeff Fochtman, vice president of marketing for Seagate. "Easily accessible, fast, and reliable digital storage is more important than ever, and our new One Touch SSDs deliver style, portability, and effortless performance."

The uniquely stylistic fabric-covered One Touch SSD and camo print-inspired One Touch SSD Special Edition are the latest additions to Seagate's leading storage portfolio. The drives include Seagate's premium Toolkit with Sync Plus continuous backup software, feature file transfer speeds of up to 400MB/s (max sequential read/write MB/s) and are compatible with both PC and Mac (exFAT) via USB 3.0 interface (braided USB 3.0 cable included). The drives also include a complimentary two-month subscription to the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan1 and a one-year subscription to Mylio Create2 and offer a three-year warranty.

Available in October, Seagate's One Touch SSDs retail for MSRPs of $104.99 (500GB) and $199.99 (1TB), while One Touch SSD Special Edition will retail for an MSRP of $109.99 (500GB).

