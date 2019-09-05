

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc. (ULE.L) announced Thursday that it has appointed Jos Sclater as Group Finance Director, effective December 9.



Sclater succeeds Ami Sharma, who will step down from the Board and as Group Finance Director with effect from December 1 and will leave the company on December 31.



Sclater is currently CFO of Castrol Lubricants, part of BP Group. Prior to joining BP Group, he was the CFO of GKN before its acquisition by Melrose.



Sharma will have spent approximately ten years at Ultra, four of which as Group Finance Director, the company noted.



Regarding the appointment, Chief Executive Simon Pryce said, 'I am sure Jos will prove to be a great addition to the team and a major contributor to the delivery of Ultra's on-going Focus; Fix; Grow improvement initiatives and the creation of long-term and sustainable value for all of our stakeholders.'



