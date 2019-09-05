GGX Gold Corp.: GGX Gold Preparing Drill Site to Test Deep Geophysical Target Prolific Gold Camp Greenwood BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSX-v: GGX)(OTCQB: GGXXF)(FRA: 3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to announce that it is now fully permitted to drill test a large, deep geophysical anomaly at its Gold Drop property in the Greenwood Mining Camp.

The Company recently received a new 5-year, area-based exploration permit for the Gold Drop property that will allow drilling of a large, deep geophysical anomaly. As previously announced in a news release dated July 24, an airborne audio magnetotelluric (AMT) geophysical anomaly was identified on the property by Earth Science Services Corporation of Oshawa, Ontario (ESSCO). The anomaly is interpreted as a pipe-like structure that measures 1834 by 1377 metres, with a target zone at depths between 500 and 800 metres. Three drill holes are planned to test this anomaly at different directions from separate locations. The proposed holes are included in the new permit work plan. Thanks to prompt action by the B.C. Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources in response to the Company's request, one site was added to the existing permitted work for this year. The remaining two sites are in next year's plan. The Company is now preparing the drill site and will move the drill rig once it has completed the last hole at the C.O.D. vein.

The new permit also allows exploration trenching and drilling in other areas of the property this year, including an area west of the C.O.D. vein on parallel vein targets, at the Rhoderick Dhu prospect, and at multiple sites at the historic Gold Drop gold mine.

Stargate II Anomaly Map:

Drilling at the C.O.D. North vein was completed, and the rig was moved back to the main C.O.D. vein to test below the best mineralized area identified to date. As of September 2, a total of 2,284 metres have been drilled in 48 holes on the main C.O.D. vein, and an additional 685 metres drilled in 10 holes on the COD North vein. Assays from the first drill holes are pending.

Photo of C.O.D. vein quartz containing pyrite and gold-telluride mineralization in hole COD19-45 at 167 feet (50.9 meters) depth.

