InDex Pharmaceuticals Updates Shareholders List

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today announced that the list of shareholders has been updated on the homepage with information as of August 30, 2019.

The 10 largest shareholders in InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) were per August 30, 2019 of:

Shareholder Number of shares Ownership % Votes % SEB Venture Capital 14 657 241 21.3 21.3 Stiftelsen Industrifonden 12 900 272 18.8 18.8 Staffan Rasjö 3 124 718 4.5 4.5 Avanza Pension 2 918 719 4.2 4.2 Linc AB 2 908 298 4.2 4.2 SEB Stiftelsen 1 785 714 2.6 2.6 SEB Life International 1 454 150 2.1 2.1 NeoMed/N5 1 217 201 1.7 1.7 Nordnet Pension 1 181 676 1.7 1.7 Rune Pettersson 980 081 1.4 1.4 Ponderus Invest AB 973 996 1.4 1.4

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The company's lead asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is in late stage clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis - a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares (ticker INDEX) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Redeye AB with e-mail certifiedadviser@redeye.se and phone number +46-8-121-576-90 is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com

Publication

This information is information that InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above at 08:45 CET on September 5, 2019.

