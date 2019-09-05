

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride plc (MCB.L) reported profit before tax from continuing operations of 22.0 million pounds for the year ended 30 June 2019 compared to 26.5 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations declined to 6.5 pence from 10.4 pence. Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations was 24.5 million pounds compared to 33.2 million pounds. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share from continuing operations declined to 9.7 pence from 12.7 pence.



For the fiscal year period, revenue from continuing operations improved 4.6 percent to 721.3 million pounds. Underlying revenues at constant currency was 2.7% higher, or up 3.7% excluding Aerosols.



The Board recommended a final payment of 1.8 pence to shareholders giving a total payment of 3.3 pence for the year.



