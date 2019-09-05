Avillion Appoints Dr Anders Gersel Pedersen, M.D., Ph.D. as Board Member

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avillion LLP, a drug development company focused on the co-development and financing of pharmaceutical candidates from proof-of-concept through to regulatory approval, today announces the appointment of Dr Anders Gersel Pedersen as a Non-Executive Director of Bond 2 Development 2 GP, the General Partner of Bond Avillion 2, the Avillion entity that enters into the co-development agreements with pharma partners.

Avillion LLP's CEO, Dr Allison Jeynes commented: "Anders has an impressive track record in developing new medicines demonstrated by his distinguished career in research and development within the pharmaceutical industry. I am delighted that Avillion is now set to benefit from this experience as we continue to deliver on the clinical programmes we are running and to assess new opportunities."

Dr Pedersen added: "Avillion has demonstrated the successful outcome that its novel co-development and financing model can deliver with the approval and expanded label for BOSULIF in chronic myelogenous leukaemia. I am pleased to join the company as it advances further programmes and hope I can make a contribution to expedite the availability of new medicines to help patients."

Dr Pedersen is currently a Board member of Genmab A/S, Deputy Chairman of Bavarian Nordic A/S, and Board Member of Hansa Medical AB. He has a wealth of business and management experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including expertise in clinical research, development, regulatory affairs and product life cycle management. He is the former Executive Vice President of Research & Development of H. Lundbeck A/S.

Dr Pedersen will join Kurt Wheeler (Blackstone), Jim Reddoch (Royalty Pharma), Genghis Lloyd-Harris (Abingworth), Ted Love (Independent) and David Chiswell (Independent) as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Directors of Bond 2 Development 2 GP Limited. Avillion LLP provides R&D services to Bond Avillion 2.

About Avillion

Avillion offers an innovative model for clinical development enabling more medicines to be brought to market with a focus on post proof-of-concept through to registration. Taking on the full clinical and regulatory risk, Avillion focuses on the speed of execution and quality of deal sizes ranging from $50M - $600M. With an agnostic approach to therapy area, Avillion prides itself in adding value around operational expertise while being backed by established long-term investors.

Avillion was founded in 2012 and is backed by Abingworth and Blackstone Life Sciences (previously Clarus Ventures). http://www.avillionllp.com

Contacts

Allison Jeynes, CEO

Tel: +44-(0)-203-764-9530

Email: avillion@avillionllp.com

Mark Swallow, Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Tel: +44-(0)-203-926-8535

Email: avillion@citigatedewerogerson.com