1irstcoin LLC: P2PB2B.io issues an IEO (Initial Coin Offering) for FST (1irst) token

KUTAISSI, GEORGIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / The renowned and EU licensed exchange for cryptocurrencies p2pb2b.io issues a so-called IEO, Initial Exchange Offering, for 1irstcoin LLC. The addition of p2pb2b.io is intended to strengthen confidence in the business model of 1irstcoin LLC, as well as to make the products and services available to a wider audience. P2pb2b.io is one of the world's top 20 crypto currency exchanges.

The token of 1irstcoin LLC, FST (1irst) has already reached a high position in the ranking at p2pb2b.io and is currently traded on average at a price of approximately 3.80 US Dollars.

In international comparison, the FST (1irst) token occupies a high rank and was able to achieve a ROI of over 1000% for it's investor's in the current financial year. The current IEO is intended to provide 1irstcoin LLC with a wider range of users and thus gain in attractiveness. To mark the occasion, the FST (1irst) token will be offered under the IEO at a subscription price of 2.85 US Dollar each. In addition, each buyer receives a one-time 50% bonus in the form of additional FST (1irst) tokens. All tokens will be transferred to the acquirers through p2pb2b.io after expiration of the IEO including the bonus payments. The tokens are not subject to any hold periods and are fully tradable upon receipt. A possible reference is limited to 3,000,000 tokens. The FST (1irst) token is already traded on several international crypto currency exchanges and is gaining in importance and popularity on a daily basis. A possible reference is made exclusively through the trading platform of p2pb2b.io

The IEO of 1irstcoin LLC ends on September, the 15th, 2019.

About 1irstcoin LLC:

1irstcoin LLC is a licensed financial services company under the legal and regulatory requirements of the Freezone Kutaisi in the Republic of Georgia. The company provides financial services and products in the cryptocurrency and Blockchain-Technologies segment. 1irstcoin LLC sees itself as an exclusive financial boutique in the era of Blockchain and wants to establish itself as one of the leading addresses for private and institutional investors with innovative financial products.

Kutaissi, the 5th of September 2019

Peter Sommer

Director and Founder

1irstcoin LLC

More information under: https://www.1irstcoin.com

1irstcoin LLC

Free Industrial Zone

Avtomshenebeli 88

4600 Kutaissi

Republic of Georgia

Peter Sommer

Director 1irstcoin LLC

Investor Relation

Jenny Lam, Director Public Relation & Development

Email: info@1irstcoin.com

SOURCE: 1irstcoin LLC