Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1CVN6 ISIN: GB00B61D1Y04 Ticker-Symbol: 483 
Stuttgart
05.09.19
08:11 Uhr
12,220 Euro
+0,060
+0,49 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EMIS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMIS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EMIS
EMIS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EMIS GROUP PLC12,220+0,49 %