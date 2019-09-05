EMIS reported growth in revenues (+7%), adjusted operating profit (+8%) and adjusted EPS (+11%) in H119. Management restructured the business during H1 to reflect the two key customer groups for EMIS products and, with the disposal of the Specialist & Care division, streamlined the product portfolio. Development of EMIS-X continues on track, with the first application based on the platform launched within the Patient Access app. We view the share price as likely to tread water until the outcome of the GP IT Futures procurement process is announced in the next few months.

