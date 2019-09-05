Smart Grid Forums' Digital Substations Conference 2019 Set to Explore Strategies for Accelerating the Mass Roll-out of Digital Substations to Maximise Grid Visibility, Reliability & Security

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- European utilities are under immense pressure to refurbish their brownfield substation sites whilst simultaneously accelerating the deployment of next generation digital substation systems to improve grid visibility, reliability and security. With a plethora of digital substation systems entering the market, there's a great deal of opportunity to procure high functionality, flexible, and future-proofed systems that maximise lifecycle whilst optimising investment.

However, with the opportunities that next generation systems present comes significant implementation, operation and maintenance challenges that must be addressed before system integration and operation can take place. "The majority of utilities we spoke to during our programme research for this year's conference are now focused on integrating advanced process bus-based systems into their legacy infrastructure" explains Marcella Cilia, Conference Producer at Smart Grid Forums, the organisers of Digital Substations 2019. "However, with cybersecurity vulnerabilities inherent in these systems, the product assessment, procurement and deployment process is taking far longer than desired. As a result, we have formulated this year's programme to address the strategic, procurement, implementation, operation, and maintenance issues that must be considered before investment can be accelerated."

Digital Substations 2019 takes place 26-28 November 2019 in Berlin. Over 3 intensive conference days, participants will get the opportunity to review the latest digital substation implementation case studies, participate in technology innovation panel discussions, problem solve during the end-user roundtable discussions, make new contacts during the evening networking reception, and technology scout through the exhibition area running alongside the conference.

Discussion topics include:

Digital Substation Refurbishment - developing a robust roadmap for effectively integrating next generation digital substation technology with legacy infrastructure

developing a robust roadmap for effectively integrating next generation digital substation technology with legacy infrastructure Substation Design and System Architecture - configuring, testing, and futureproofing systems and advanced functionalities to effectively support the evolving grid

configuring, testing, and futureproofing systems and advanced functionalities to effectively support the evolving grid Operation and Maintenance - establishing a robust framework to enhance condition monitoring and predictive maintenance in order to maximise lifecycle management and optimise investment budgets

establishing a robust framework to enhance condition monitoring and predictive maintenance in order to maximise lifecycle management and optimise investment budgets Advanced Data Analytics - leveraging advanced data management and processing to enhance operational efficiency and maximise grid security

- leveraging advanced data management and processing to enhance operational efficiency and maximise grid security Cybersecurity - fully protecting digital substations through advanced prevention and detection systems to ensure rapid response within the evolving threat landscape

fully protecting digital substations through advanced prevention and detection systems to ensure rapid response within the evolving threat landscape Competency Management - upskilling operational and maintenance crews and improving workforce engagement in alignment with the increasing complexities of digital substation rollout

Speakers include:

Rene Troost , Grid Strategist - Stedin

, Grid Strategist - Wim De Maesschalck , Substation Design Specialist - Fluvius

, Substation Design Specialist - Priyanka Mohapatra , Senior Project Manager - Scottish Power

, Senior Project Manager - Pablo Flores Hermes , Head of Digital Supervision and Substation Automation - Electrosul

, Head of Digital Supervision and Substation Automation - Helder Barbosa , Project Manager for Substation Automation - EDP

, Project Manager for Substation Automation - Robert Le Roux , Tendering Specialist - ESB International

, Tendering Specialist - Tim Montag , Head of System Operations - P3 Consulting Group

, Head of System Operations - Javier Figuera Pozuelo , Senior Design Engineer - Red Electrica de Espana

, Senior Design Engineer - Tom Segers , Head of Digitalisation and Communication Technology - Fluvius

, Head of Digitalisation and Communication Technology - Jennifer Mackenzie , Senior Engineer - Scottish Power

, Senior Engineer - Michael Rotzinger , Project Manager of Substation Automation - Swissgrid

, Project Manager of Substation Automation - Fabio Giommanco , Head of Smart Grid Devices - Enel

, Head of Smart Grid Devices - Petr Lang , Head of Strategic Asset Management - E.ON Ceska Republica

, Head of Strategic Asset Management - Andre Naumann , Head of Energy Systems - Franhoufer IFF

, Head of Energy Systems - Jürgen Tusch , Head of Telecoms - Innogy

, Head of Telecoms - Thomas Rudolph , CTO Energy Automation - Schneider Electric

With many more in the process of finalising the contributions.

Join the solution zone:

Digital substation system, component and service suppliers are invited to join the solution zone, to raise their brand profile, demonstrate their products and services and share their expertise with the most targeted and influential group of digital substation implementation leaders and decision makers. Capped at 10 stands we ensure a focused and relevant display of the latest tools, technologies and services for our utility audience and maximum visibility for each of the exhibitors.

Event dates and location:

Conference: 26-28 November 2019

Location: Berlin, Germany

Event website: https://www.smartgrid-forums.com/DIG19PRNWPR

About Smart Grid Forums

Smart Grid Forums is an independent conference producer specialised in the smart grid sector. We work hand in hand with engineering professionals to create innovative event concepts and high-quality programmes that inform technical decision makers and enable them to deliver exceptional results.

Our approach is entirely market led. We stay exceptionally close to industry developments. Through our regular, rigorous and unbiased process of depth research with TSOs, DSOs, power generators, engineering consultancies, and technology innovators, we stay one step ahead of industry developments and provide live events that act as a catalyst for new ideas, new directions, and new approaches to achieving future energy security.

For more information, interview and media accreditation:

Mandana White, CEO - Smart Grid Forums

Tel: +44-(0)-20-3691-1700

Email: registration@smartgrid-forums.com