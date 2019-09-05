Fenergo Appoints Seasoned Financial Services Professional, Louise O'Connell, to Newly Created Role of Chief Customer Officer

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenergo, the leading provider of digital Client Lifecycle Management solutions (CLM) for financial institutions, has appointed Louise O'Connell to the newly created role of Chief Customer Officer. The new role is aligned with Fenergo's strategic goal to become even more client centric and was created to establish a cohesive support function for its growing client base. Recent growth is attributed to expansion into new financial segments including retail, business, commercial and private banking as well as wealth and asset management.

With over 25 years' experience in the financial services and technology sectors, Louise is responsible for creating a cohesive experience through the alignment of client-facing functions including professional services, product management, customer support and regulatory/compliance.

Marc Murphy, CEO, Fenergo, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Louise to the position of Chief Customer Officer. With decades of experience working in technology and operational roles in financial services and a laser sharp focus on customer experience, Louise is perfectly placed to deliver successful outcomes for our customers."

"In today's competitive landscape customer experience is key and we wanted to create a central role that would ensure deeper relationships with our clients. This flexing of internal processes will also help Fenergo to prime the business for further growth and expansion", continued Marc.

Louise O'Connell, Chief Customer Officer, Fenergo, said: "Faced with increased regulatory complexity, evolving client preferences and competition from challenger banks, financial institutions are focused more than ever on improving client experience. In my new role I will be driving a coordinated, client-centric engagement model. I'll be working closely with our customers on product requirements, ensuring successful program delivery and effective client support while enabling a path to self-sufficiency. A continual assessment and review process will ensure that we are driving the most successful business outcomes for our clients to support them in meeting their digital transformation goals."

Louise joins Fenergo having previously held roles within the asset finance/leasing industry, working as European Operations and IT Director for CIT Bank and as Chief Operating Officer for PEAC (Pan-European Asset Company). Louise has a background in technology, having worked in a variety of roles including technical support, customer service management, business analysis, project and account management for IT companies such as Corel Corporation, Compaq/IT Alliance Ltd. and Microsoft. Louise will report directly to CEO Marc Murphy.

About Fenergo (www.fenergo.com)

Fenergo is the digital enabler of client and regulatory technology for financial services. It provides digital Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) software solutions for Financial Institutions including; Corporate & Institutional Banking, Commercial & Retail Banking, Asset Management, Private Banking & Wealth Management. Counting 70 global Financial Institutions as clients, its award-winning CLM suite digitally transforms how Financial Institutions manage clients; from initial onboarding to KYC/AML and regulatory compliance, to data management and ongoing lifecycle KYC reviews and refreshes. Fenergo CLM empowers financial institutions to deliver a faster, compliant and frictionless customer experience while achieving a single client view across channels, products, business lines and jurisdictions.

Fenergo's community-based approach to product development allows clients to collaborate on solution design on a global scale. Its rules-driven solution ensures compliance with multiple global and local regulatory frameworks including AML, KYC, SFTR, Tax (CRS, FATCA, 871M), OTC Derivatives (EMIR, Dodd-Frank, MiFID II, Margin Requirements) and data privacy rules (GDPR). It supports the collection, centralization and sharing of client and counterparty data and documentation across the institution and deploys an API-first approach to advanced integration with a host of external KYC, AML and entity data providers, KYC and industry utilities. The solution is underpinned by next generation Artificial Intelligence, Robotics Process Automation and Machine Learning technologies, using advanced OCR and NLP capabilities to extract information, expedite compliance and improve operational efficiencies.