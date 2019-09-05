Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2019

WKN: A1JGY5 ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 Ticker-Symbol: JWG1 
Tradegate
04.09.19
10:14 Uhr
4,118 Euro
+0,142
+3,57 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
05.09.2019 | 11:01
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, September 5

John Wood Group PLC ("Company") - Voting Rights and Capital

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company's issued share capital consists of 684,939,369 ordinary shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is 684,939,369.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest, to the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Notification authorised by:

MARTIN J MCINTYRE, COMPANY SECRETARY


